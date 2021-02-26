SMT Inspection Equipment Market Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2025 | Koh Young, Yamaha, Viscom AG, Test Research (TRI), Parmi, Mirtec

The Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global SMT Inspection Equipment industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the SMT Inspection Equipment market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the SMT Inspection Equipment Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the SMT Inspection Equipment market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 997.6 million by 2025, from $ 806.6 million in 2019.

Global Major Players in SMT Inspection Equipment Market are:

Koh Young, Yamaha, Viscom AG, Test Research (TRI), Parmi, Mirtec, ViTrox, SAKI Corporation, Omron, Pemtron, GOPEL Electronic, Mek (Marantz Electronics), Aleader, Nordson, Mycronic, CyberOptics, ZhenHuaXing Technology, CKD Corporation, Jutze Intelligence Tech, Machine Vision Products(MVP), Shanghai Holly, Sinic-Tek Vision Technology, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment, and Other.

Most important types of SMT Inspection Equipment covered in this report are:

AOI

SPI

AXI

AOI is the most used type in 2019, with over 51.04% market share.

Most widely used downstream fields of SMT Inspection Equipment market covered in this report are:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive

Others

Demand of consumer electronics occupied most of market share of about 40.65% in 2019.

