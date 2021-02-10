SMS Firewall Market: Know about Impact of COVID-19 by Top Companies like SAP SE, Tata Communications, Omobio, Amd Telecom Private Limited., Syniverse Technologies

The research and analysis conducted in SMS Firewall Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and SMS Firewall industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, SMS Firewall Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global SMS firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.36% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rising focus on the avoidance of revenue loss because of grey routes. Cloud-based SMS firewall solutions are will be witnessing a high adoption rate due to benefits such as enhanced customer experience, high scalability, lower operational costs, and quicker time.

SMS firewall protects the network from SMS fraud and scam and also prevents any unwanted access to the network. It enables operator to allow what traffic can be transported through network and what cannot. It supports signaling and content filtering capabilities. It is widely used across various industry verticals like banking, financial services and insurance, government, healthcare, media and entertainment. It is often used by large as well as small and medium enterprises.

Market Drivers:

Growing security and privacy concerns globally is contributing to the growth of the market

Stringent regulations spurring the demand for SMS firewall is driving the growth of the market

Increased adoption of A2P SMS is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Technical anomalies overshadowing the SMS firewall market

Dearth of technical expertise in the building of firewall is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: SMS firewall market

By SMS Type

A2P Messaging

P2A Messaging

By SMS Traffic

SMS Exchange

International Exchange

Others

By Messaging Platform

Cloud

Traditional

By Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, TWILIO INC. launches SendGrid Ads and new cross channel messaging API. It will enable new unique features to developers such as create multi-channel messaging tool and real time streams of conversations on its core messaging platform. It empowers businesses to build personal and long lived connections with the customers on the channels which will help the businesses customer retention

In May 2019, Infobip ltd. a global cloud communication company has been rated as number 1 A2P Messaging company by ROCCO Research in a survey of 350 MNO’s throughout the six continents. Its high performance provide satisfaction to customers as well as offers a good platform to reach the target market

Competitive Analysis

Global SMS firewall market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of SMS firewall market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global SMS firewall market are SAP SE, Tata Communications, Omobio, Amd Telecom Private Limited., Syniverse Technologies LLC, Infobip ltd., Comviva, TWILIO INC., tyntec, BICS SA/NV, ANAM Technologies, Route Mobile Limited, Symsoft, Cellusys, Cloudmark Inc., Global Wavenet, Mobileum Inc., Openmind Networks, NetNumber Inc., Tango Telecom Ltd., HAUD, NewNet, Monty Mobile among others.

The SMS Firewall market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to SMS Firewall market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of SMS Firewall market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new SMS Firewall market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for SMS Firewall. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

