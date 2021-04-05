SMS Firewall Market 2021 Global Outlook – Tata Communications, Syniverse Telecommunications company, AMD Telecom, BICS Telecommunications company, SAP ERP Software Company

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the SMS Firewall market in its latest report titled, “SMS Firewall Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The SMS firewall market was valued at USD 2.042 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global SMS Firewall Market: Cellusys Telecommunications, Tyntec Telecommunications, Tata Communications, Syniverse Telecommunications company, Sinch Company, Omobio (Pvt) Ltd., Route Mobile Limited, AMD Telecom, BICS Telecommunications company, SAP ERP Software Company, Monty Mobile Telecommunications, NewNet Communication Technologies, Mahindra Comviva, Infobip Telecommunications company, Twilio Inc., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2019 – Tata Communication with their partnership with Cisco has enabled a global cloud platform for networking among the enterprise within the secure and customized hybrid network.

– Feb 2019 – CLX Communications a global cloud communications leader rebrands itself as Sinch; the products that were branded under CLX, Symsoft, and others are now under a new corporate brand identity with a shared name and visual identity for all business units.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Adoption of A2P will Drive the Market in the Forecast Period

– The process of sending SMS from an application to a mobile user is known as A2P SMS, also known as Enterprise messaging. Organizations use A2P to reach out to their authentic consumers via SMSs. A2P is taken growth in the BFSI sector since the banking sector is using A2P SMS to send relevant banking notifications and information directly to the user’s phone, which has improved efficiency and communication.

– For Instance, Infobip provides the A2P SMS type to provide services like authentication SMS, notification updates, passcode reset links, OTPs, and others. They reach out to customers with more reliable messaging solutions.

– Furthermore, for more than 15years, financial institutions have been using A2P SMS by delivering automated SMS notification to their client’s mobile phones to keep them updated. For, e.g., balance statements, payment reminders, withdrawal notifications, and others.

– The primary region to drive this market would be from countries from Asia-Pacific like China, India, Japan, & South Korea, where investors are witnessing interest in IT & Telecom Industries. Also, owing to the advance in the abundance of unique mobile subscribers in this region are also boosting the growth of the market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

