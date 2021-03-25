Smoothies Market Research 2021, Top Companies Share and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global smoothies market reached a value of around US$ 14 Billion in 2020. A smoothie is a creamy and thick beverage made by blending pureed raw fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. Smoothies are also made using other ingredients, such as water, crushed ice, fruit juice, herbal supplements, sweeteners, whey powder, plant milk, nuts, nut butter, seeds, tea and chocolate. They aid in losing excess body weight without skipping any meals as they are full of nutrients and flavor, which subdue cravings for junk food. The enzymes present in various fruits help dissolve body fat and clear up the circulatory system. Looking forward, the global smoothies market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smoothies-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global smoothie market is driven by the growing popularity of various fruits juices among the masses. Fruit juices and fruit-based smoothies are being widely preferred as they aid in detoxifying and cleansing the blood. Product variants such as detox smoothies in smooth and creamy textures are also augmenting the demand for smoothies across the globe. Nowadays, consumers are incorporating green leafy vegetables, such as kale, lettuce, spinach and collard greens, into their smoothies to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and enhance the nutritional content. Some of the other factors catalyzing the growth of global smoothie industry include increasing health awareness, westernization of food consumption patterns and rising disposable incomes.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smoothies-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global smoothies market. Some of the major players in the market are Smoothie King, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, Suja Juice, Innocent Drinks, Bolthouse Farms, Jamba Juice Company, Ella’s Kitchen Ltd, Barfresh Food Group, Inc, Tropical Smoothie Café, etc.

Breakup by Product:

• Dairy-Based

• Fruit-Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

• Out of Home

• At Home

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group