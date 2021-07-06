Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size, Deep Company Profiling, Trend And Growth Forecast To 2027| TROX, Johnson Controls (Ruskin), Flakt Woods
Los Angeles-United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Insights, Forecast to 2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Smoke and Fire Damper market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This Smoke and Fire Damper Market research report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.
Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Smoke and Fire Damper market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Smoke and Fire Damper market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Smoke and Fire Damper market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Smoke and Fire Damper market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Research Report: TROX, Johnson Controls (Ruskin), Flakt Woods, Greenheck, Swegon (Actionair), Halton, Rf-Technologies, Nailor, Flamgard Calidair, MP3, Aldes, KOOLAIR, BSB Engineering Services, Ventilation Systems JSC, Klimaoprema, Lloyd Industries, Celmec, Systemair, AMI Air Management, Komfovent, ALNOR Systems, Tecno-ventil SpA, Metal Industries (NCA), TANGRA, Chongqing Eran, Shandong Zhongda, Jingjiang Nachuan, Suzhou Foundation, Dezhou Changxing, Zhengjiang Yuanhua, Shandong Jianghan, Ruidong Group
Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market by Type: Manual Type, Motorized Type
Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market by Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Marine, Other Applications
The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Smoke and Fire Damper market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Smoke and Fire Damper market and clearly understand their growth journey.
The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Smoke and Fire Damper market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Smoke and Fire Damper markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Smoke and Fire Damper markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Smoke and Fire Damper market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Smoke and Fire Damper market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Smoke and Fire Damper market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Smoke and Fire Damper market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Smoke and Fire Damper market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smoke and Fire Damper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Manual Type
1.2.3 Motorized Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Smoke and Fire Damper Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Smoke and Fire Damper Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Smoke and Fire Damper Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Smoke and Fire Damper Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Smoke and Fire Damper Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Smoke and Fire Damper Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Smoke and Fire Damper Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smoke and Fire Damper Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Smoke and Fire Damper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Smoke and Fire Damper Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Smoke and Fire Damper Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Smoke and Fire Damper Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Smoke and Fire Damper Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Smoke and Fire Damper Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Smoke and Fire Damper Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Smoke and Fire Damper Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Smoke and Fire Damper Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Smoke and Fire Damper Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Smoke and Fire Damper Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Smoke and Fire Damper Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Smoke and Fire Damper Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smoke and Fire Damper Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smoke and Fire Damper Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 TROX
12.1.1 TROX Corporation Information
12.1.2 TROX Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 TROX Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 TROX Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.1.5 TROX Recent Development
12.2 Johnson Controls (Ruskin)
12.2.1 Johnson Controls (Ruskin) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Johnson Controls (Ruskin) Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Johnson Controls (Ruskin) Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Johnson Controls (Ruskin) Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.2.5 Johnson Controls (Ruskin) Recent Development
12.3 Flakt Woods
12.3.1 Flakt Woods Corporation Information
12.3.2 Flakt Woods Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Flakt Woods Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Flakt Woods Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.3.5 Flakt Woods Recent Development
12.4 Greenheck
12.4.1 Greenheck Corporation Information
12.4.2 Greenheck Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Greenheck Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Greenheck Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.4.5 Greenheck Recent Development
12.5 Swegon (Actionair)
12.5.1 Swegon (Actionair) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Swegon (Actionair) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Swegon (Actionair) Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Swegon (Actionair) Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.5.5 Swegon (Actionair) Recent Development
12.6 Halton
12.6.1 Halton Corporation Information
12.6.2 Halton Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Halton Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Halton Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.6.5 Halton Recent Development
12.7 Rf-Technologies
12.7.1 Rf-Technologies Corporation Information
12.7.2 Rf-Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rf-Technologies Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Rf-Technologies Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.7.5 Rf-Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Nailor
12.8.1 Nailor Corporation Information
12.8.2 Nailor Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Nailor Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Nailor Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.8.5 Nailor Recent Development
12.9 Flamgard Calidair
12.9.1 Flamgard Calidair Corporation Information
12.9.2 Flamgard Calidair Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Flamgard Calidair Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Flamgard Calidair Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.9.5 Flamgard Calidair Recent Development
12.10 MP3
12.10.1 MP3 Corporation Information
12.10.2 MP3 Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 MP3 Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 MP3 Smoke and Fire Damper Products Offered
12.10.5 MP3 Recent Development
12.12 KOOLAIR
12.12.1 KOOLAIR Corporation Information
12.12.2 KOOLAIR Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 KOOLAIR Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 KOOLAIR Products Offered
12.12.5 KOOLAIR Recent Development
12.13 BSB Engineering Services
12.13.1 BSB Engineering Services Corporation Information
12.13.2 BSB Engineering Services Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 BSB Engineering Services Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 BSB Engineering Services Products Offered
12.13.5 BSB Engineering Services Recent Development
12.14 Ventilation Systems JSC
12.14.1 Ventilation Systems JSC Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ventilation Systems JSC Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Ventilation Systems JSC Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ventilation Systems JSC Products Offered
12.14.5 Ventilation Systems JSC Recent Development
12.15 Klimaoprema
12.15.1 Klimaoprema Corporation Information
12.15.2 Klimaoprema Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Klimaoprema Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Klimaoprema Products Offered
12.15.5 Klimaoprema Recent Development
12.16 Lloyd Industries
12.16.1 Lloyd Industries Corporation Information
12.16.2 Lloyd Industries Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Lloyd Industries Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Lloyd Industries Products Offered
12.16.5 Lloyd Industries Recent Development
12.17 Celmec
12.17.1 Celmec Corporation Information
12.17.2 Celmec Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Celmec Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Celmec Products Offered
12.17.5 Celmec Recent Development
12.18 Systemair
12.18.1 Systemair Corporation Information
12.18.2 Systemair Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Systemair Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Systemair Products Offered
12.18.5 Systemair Recent Development
12.19 AMI Air Management
12.19.1 AMI Air Management Corporation Information
12.19.2 AMI Air Management Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 AMI Air Management Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 AMI Air Management Products Offered
12.19.5 AMI Air Management Recent Development
12.20 Komfovent
12.20.1 Komfovent Corporation Information
12.20.2 Komfovent Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Komfovent Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Komfovent Products Offered
12.20.5 Komfovent Recent Development
12.21 ALNOR Systems
12.21.1 ALNOR Systems Corporation Information
12.21.2 ALNOR Systems Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 ALNOR Systems Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 ALNOR Systems Products Offered
12.21.5 ALNOR Systems Recent Development
12.22 Tecno-ventil SpA
12.22.1 Tecno-ventil SpA Corporation Information
12.22.2 Tecno-ventil SpA Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Tecno-ventil SpA Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Tecno-ventil SpA Products Offered
12.22.5 Tecno-ventil SpA Recent Development
12.23 Metal Industries (NCA)
12.23.1 Metal Industries (NCA) Corporation Information
12.23.2 Metal Industries (NCA) Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Metal Industries (NCA) Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Metal Industries (NCA) Products Offered
12.23.5 Metal Industries (NCA) Recent Development
12.24 TANGRA
12.24.1 TANGRA Corporation Information
12.24.2 TANGRA Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 TANGRA Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 TANGRA Products Offered
12.24.5 TANGRA Recent Development
12.25 Chongqing Eran
12.25.1 Chongqing Eran Corporation Information
12.25.2 Chongqing Eran Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Chongqing Eran Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Chongqing Eran Products Offered
12.25.5 Chongqing Eran Recent Development
12.26 Shandong Zhongda
12.26.1 Shandong Zhongda Corporation Information
12.26.2 Shandong Zhongda Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Shandong Zhongda Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Shandong Zhongda Products Offered
12.26.5 Shandong Zhongda Recent Development
12.27 Jingjiang Nachuan
12.27.1 Jingjiang Nachuan Corporation Information
12.27.2 Jingjiang Nachuan Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Jingjiang Nachuan Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Jingjiang Nachuan Products Offered
12.27.5 Jingjiang Nachuan Recent Development
12.28 Suzhou Foundation
12.28.1 Suzhou Foundation Corporation Information
12.28.2 Suzhou Foundation Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Suzhou Foundation Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Suzhou Foundation Products Offered
12.28.5 Suzhou Foundation Recent Development
12.29 Dezhou Changxing
12.29.1 Dezhou Changxing Corporation Information
12.29.2 Dezhou Changxing Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Dezhou Changxing Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Dezhou Changxing Products Offered
12.29.5 Dezhou Changxing Recent Development
12.30 Zhengjiang Yuanhua
12.30.1 Zhengjiang Yuanhua Corporation Information
12.30.2 Zhengjiang Yuanhua Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 Zhengjiang Yuanhua Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.30.4 Zhengjiang Yuanhua Products Offered
12.30.5 Zhengjiang Yuanhua Recent Development
12.31 Shandong Jianghan
12.31.1 Shandong Jianghan Corporation Information
12.31.2 Shandong Jianghan Description and Business Overview
12.31.3 Shandong Jianghan Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.31.4 Shandong Jianghan Products Offered
12.31.5 Shandong Jianghan Recent Development
12.32 Ruidong Group
12.32.1 Ruidong Group Corporation Information
12.32.2 Ruidong Group Description and Business Overview
12.32.3 Ruidong Group Smoke and Fire Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.32.4 Ruidong Group Products Offered
12.32.5 Ruidong Group Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Smoke and Fire Damper Industry Trends
13.2 Smoke and Fire Damper Market Drivers
13.3 Smoke and Fire Damper Market Challenges
13.4 Smoke and Fire Damper Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Smoke and Fire Damper Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
