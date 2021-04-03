Smartwatch Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Fossil Group Inc.

The Smartwatch Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Smartwatch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Smartwatch Market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Huami Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro OY and others.

Key Market Trends:

Medical and Fitness to Account for a Significant Market Share

– Monitoring health has been the most advantageous aspect of wearables technology. Not only does it help fitness-enthusiasts by providing them with necessary health parameters but also aids patients by providing insights on their conditions. People are more worried about their health and this has led to an increase in shipment of fitness trackers. Since every smartwatch has a component of a fitness tracker, the popularity growth of smartwatch is increasing significantly, as it has multi-functional features for recording health parameters.

– Saving on both the time and resources, smartwatches are helping doctors by rendering some complex and significant information. Medical professionals are being backed by this data in solving puzzles, like what would be the impact of a new drug, or the constant monitoring of recovery status of an operated patient and much more.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.