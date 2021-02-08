Smartwatch Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook – Apple, Sony Corporation, Fossil Group, Xiaomi Corporation, TomTom International, Samsung

A Comprehensive Smartwatch Market research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smartwatch Market. The report analyzes the Smartwatch Market by Product Type of Smartwatch (Extension, Standalone and Classic/Hybrid), By Operating System (WatchOS, WearOS, Tizen, RTOS, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The Smartwatch market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Australia) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The global Smartwatch Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.44% during 2019 – 2024.

The Top Key Players in the Global Smartwatch Market are like Apple, Sony Corporation, Fossil Group, Xiaomi Corporation, TomTom International, Samsung, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, etc.

Market Overview:

The Extension Smartwatches has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Personal assistance etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smartwatch market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing tech-savvy population, rising pool of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes and growing popularization of health and fitness to maintain healthy lifestyle.

This research report, has covered and analyzed the potential of global smartwatch market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smartwatch market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2024 forecast, it also includes the impact of post-Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

This Smartwatch Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2024

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

