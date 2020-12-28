Smartphone Power Management IC Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry

“

According to Our Research Analyst,5G network enhances the performance of smartphones by providing ultra-fast Internet connectivity with low latency and allowing faster data streaming. However, this enhanced performance results in high power consumption and thereby battery drainage. Advanced PMICs are being used in 5G phones to get optimal battery performance. Several governments are taking up initiatives to actuate 5G networks in their countries. This emergence of 5G networks along with improvement in telecommunication standards will boost the demand for PMICs during the forecast period.

The global smartphone power management IC market reached a revenue of approximately 3693.9 M USD in 2016, and is expected to reach 5838.0 M USD in 2022.

Power management ICs are used to manage power requirements and to support voltage scaling and power delivery sequencing in power electronic devices. They are the key components in any electronic device with a power supply, battery, or power cord and they optimize power usage. The power management ICs that are used in smartphones are referred to as smartphone power management ICs.

Based on type, the market can be separate into voltage regulators, integrated ASSP power management ICs, battery management ICs and others (switching controllers, power factor correction, gate drivers etc).

Qualcomm, Dialog and TI captured the top three revenue share spots in the smartphone power management IC market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 36.02% revenue share, followed by Dialog with 15.72% revenue share and TI with 15.76% revenue share in 2016.

The World Market Report Smartphone Power Management IC included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Smartphone Power Management IC market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Dialog

TI

STMicroelectronics

ON Semi

Fujitsu

MediaTek Inc.

Global Other

…

The Important Types of this industry are:

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others(switching controllers, power factor correction, gate drivers etc)

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Android System Smartphone

iOS System Smartphone

Others

The Smartphone Power Management IC market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year's review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Smartphone Power Management IC has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Smartphone Power Management IC market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application.

The report provides information on the Smartphone Power Management IC-industry distribution by type, application, and location.

