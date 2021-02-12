Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Overview

In the history of mankind, one of the most rapidly adopted technologies is smartphones. In the healthcare sector, smartphones have become very ubiquitous. The smartphones coupled with modern communication technologies and embedded sensors allow continuous and remote monitoring of the person’s health with no additional cost. Smartphones are been programmed with algorithms that enable the diagnosis of certain medical conditions. The medical device smartphone apps are the software programs that implement the algorithm, which sample the installed phone camera or sensor and process the output to obtain diagnostic medical information, and this is then displayed to the user.

Global Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Growth Factors

The global smartphone-enabled medical devices market is growing at a faster rate. The growing penetration of IT in the healthcare industry, increase in demand for home healthcare, and increase in healthcare expenditure are some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the global smartphone enabled medical devices market. There is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes and heart diseases. Approximately 45 percent of the American population lives with at least one chronic disease. The growing health-related issues are also one of the major concerns in the geriatric population which requires continuous monitoring. On the other hand, there is a continuous rise in the cost of medical diagnostics procedures which makes the healthcare facilities unaffordable. All these hurdles can be ruled out with the use of smartphone enabled medical devices. The smartphones are coupled with embedded sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer, high-resolution complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor, magnetometer, and many more. These sensors allow the user to measure numerous health parameters including respiratory rate, heart rate, heart rate variability, and some of the health conditions. All these factors are augmenting the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing need for remote monitoring, rise in collaboration of medical device and software sector for the launch of novel products, and growing preference of the population towards health & wellness are also some of the aspects that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancements in technologies will play a vital role in the substantial growth of the global smartphone enabled medical devices market during the forecast period. However, stringent rules of the regulatory bodies for the approval may hinder the growth of the global smartphone enabled medical devices market.

There is a major change in consumer priorities and preferences due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The consumer prefers contactless healthcare and the use of technology. Owing to a fear-led mindset and social distancing the consumers demand home healthcare and remote diagnosis. Thus, health management has become more integrated and major players are coming together to offer the consumer the care they need. This led to a rise in demand for smartphone enabled medical devices which in turn is driving the growth of the global smartphone enabled medical devices market.

Global Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

The global smartphone enabled medical devices market is fragmented based on distribution channel, application, and region. Based on the distribution channel, the global smartphone enabled medical devices market is split into online and retail. Among these, the retail segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to increasing brand awareness. Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into clinical decision making, health record maintenance & access, and patient monitoring. The patient monitoring segment is expected to hold for the largest share due to the rise in healthcare expenditure, growing government initiatives to enhance patient care, and rise in remote monitoring.

Global Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Among the regions, North America is estimated to lead the global smartphone enabled medical devices market during the forecast period. The well-established IT sector, rise in advanced technologies, growing demand for home healthcare, and rise in healthcare expenditure are some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the market in this region. Europe is the second-largest market and this is attributed to the rise in focus of the consumer towards health & well-being and increase in the number of chronic diseases. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Factors such as growing healthcare infrastructure, rise in adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnosis of diseases, and increase in government initiatives.

Global Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Competitive Players

The key players in the global smartphone enabled medical devices market are IBM Watson, EBSCO Health, AT&T, Apple, Inc., Accenture, MIM Software, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Fitbit, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., and AthenaHealth.

Global Smartphone Enabled Medical Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



