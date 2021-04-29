Smartphone Controlled Drone Market 2021 Future Analysis by Key Players, End Users and CAGR Forecast to 2020-2027
Smartphone controlled drone market is growing rapidly due to demand generated by prominent industries such as surveillance, agriculture, forest, construction, etc.
- A drone is a flying robot which can be controlled or flies independently with software controlled flight plans in its embedded system, working with on- board sensors and GPS.
- Initially, drones were controlled by radio just like in RC cars, but in modern times, smartphones have replaced radio controlled drones and thus they are referred to as “smartphone controlled drones.”
- Smartphone controlled drones are used to survey sites, for 3D mapping, and taking photos. Smartphone control has made it easy for users to navigate and makes the whole process user friendly.
- These drones also provide live video feed on to the smartphone which becomes easy for users to survey and monitor their area of interest.
Rise in Demand for Smartphone Controlled Drones in Defence and Construction Industry
- Smartphone controlled drones are used for various purposes such as surveillance and monitoring of agriculture, forests, and construction activity. These factors are responsible for the rise in demand for smartphone controlled drones.
- Most of the drones have been converted into smartphone controlled drones due to rapid growth in smartphone industry and its simple user interface. Hence, these drones are commonly used in applications such as photos and video shooting.
- Drones are commonly used on sensitive international borders to keep vigil on intruders by the defence forces, and it has proved to be highly effective. Hence a rise in demand for smartphone controlled drones is expected during the forecast period.
- Nowadays, it is difficult to monitor the progress of work in large construction sites, and so drones are employed to monitor the work on these sites. Drones are easy to operate and are highly cost effective as they can be controlled by a smartphone.
Europe to lead the Global Smartphone Controlled Drone Market
- In terms of region, the global smartphone controlled drone market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- The popularity of drones has increased rapidly around the world, which has spurred the growth of the smartphone controlled drone market.
- Europe has the largest share of the smartphone controlled drone market due to increase in monitoring of various construction, forest, and agriculture fields. Also, Europe is a popular tourist attraction and is visited for photo/video shooting through drones.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global smartphone controlled drone market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of smartphone controlled drones operate in the region.
Key Players in Global Smartphone Controlled Drone Market
- DJI
- Parrot Drones SaS
- CONTIXO
- 3DR
- Kidcia
- Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Company Limited
- GoPro Inc.
- DBPOWER
- Dragany Innovations Inc.
