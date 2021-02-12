Smartphone Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Overview

Nowadays, smartphones play a vital role. These days, they can replace most of the things that a computer can do. iPhones and Android smartphones come with a great operating system and hardware that features millions of games and amazing apps. The platform of smartphones can be enhanced with the use of awesome accessories. Portable chargers, Bluetooth earbuds, screen protectors, car mounts, power banks, cases & covers, and car chargers are some of the smartphone accessories widely used by customers.

Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Growth Factors

Factors such as an increase in penetration of smartphones, rise in disposable income, and changing lifestyle are the factors that are fostering the growth of the global smartphone accessories market. With the use of accessories, the user can optimize the functions of the smartphone. An array of smartphone accessories is available in the market which improves the utility of the phone. A line of accessories is introduced by the smartphone developers to help the user to customize the look of the smartphones. Movies and music streaming platforms are easily accessible on smartphones. Thus, most of the users prefer listening to music and watch their movies of interest on smartphones. In such cases, trendy headphones and earbuds are majorly used. The accessories such as cases and covers as well as screen guards are also been used to protect the phones from air, dust, and pollution. The accessories also help to personalize the smartphone as per the occasion and lifestyle of the user. All these factors and many more are attracting customers to buy smartphone accessories thereby driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, the easy availability of smartphone accessories on e-commerce platforms and the rise in demand for portable chargers and imaging & photographic accessories for advanced photography are also some of the key features that are augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of the IoT and AI-based technologies in electronic devices resulting in the use of wireless smartphone accessories leads to a huge opportunity for the growth of the global smartphone accessories market during the forecast period. However, disadvantages associated with portable music players & headsets such as hearing disability and low demand for smartphone accessories in the low and middle-income countries may setback the growth of the global smartphone accessories market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the smartphone industry and ultimately the global smartphone accessories market. Change in consumer’s priorities due to economic distress and unemployment, there is a significant fall in the demand for new smartphones. Owing to strict lockdowns and disruption in the supply chain, in the light of the pandemic, the developers of smartphone accessories have rolled out the production. Shutdowns and fall in revenue have also hampered the production of accessories. In addition to this, the wholesalers have also raised the prices estimating a supply crunch in the future. Thus, the global market experiences a setback in its overall growth during the pandemic.

Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Segmentation

The global smartphone accessories market is classified by product type, price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the global smartphone accessories market is categorized into the charger, protective case, portable speaker, battery, popsockets, power bank, battery case, memory card, earphone/headphone, screen guards, and others. Based on the price range, the global market is bifurcated into low, medium, and premium. The distribution channel segment is split into offline and online.

Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in the global smartphone accessories market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in disposable income, the rise in the use of smartphones due to the availability of smartphones at an affordable price, and the presence of smartphone industries in China. North America ranks second in the market and contributes to a significant share in the market. This is due to advanced technologies and an increase in demand for wireless accessories and trendy headsets from millennials. Europe is also expected to account for a significant share in the market.

Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Competitive Players

Plantronics Pty Ltd, Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG, JVC Corporation, Beats (Apple Inc.), Sony Corporation, BYD Inc., Energizer, Panasonic Corporation, Griffin Technology, Bose Corporation, and Otterbox are some of the major players operating in the global smartphone accessories market.

Global Smartphone Accessories Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



