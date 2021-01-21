Smart Water Management Consumption Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook – Sensus, Itron, Elster (Honeywell), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

2018-2023 Global Smart Water Management Consumption Market Report

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Smart Water Management Consumption Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Smart Water Management will register a 12.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3490 million by 2023, from US$ 1950 million in 2017.

The following Companies are covered

Sensus, Itron, Elster (Honeywell), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Roper Industries(Neptune), Siemens, Kamstrup, Jiangxisanchuan, Suntront Tech Co., Ltd, Badger Meter Inc, Iskraemeco, Arad Group(Master Meter), Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd, Zenner, Ningbo Water Meter

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

With the development of network technology, especially the rise of the Internet of things technology, new technology related to the smart water meter (terminal) emerges in an endless stream, mainly including: wireless or wired network technology, network communication protocol and routing technology, network access technology, data security and reliability technology, data acquisition and management technology, automatic meter reading and selling water management system technology, etc.

Market Segmentation by Types :

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Market Segmentation by Applications :

Residential Use

Commerical Use

Industrial Use

