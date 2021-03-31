Smart Waste Management Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Smart Waste Management Market by method, waste type, and source: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027,” the global smart waste management market size is expected to reach $4.1 million in 2027 from $1.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America region dominated the global waste management market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about largest share of the global smart waste management industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Factors such as strict government regulations for waste management are anticipated to boost growth of the smart waste management market. Growth in technological innovations such as IoT, and cloud-based smart waste bins and growth in adoption of smart waste bins are anticipated to provides lucrative opportunities for smart waste management companies.

Major Key Players of the Smart Waste Management Market are:

Covanta Holding Corporation, SUEZ Environmental Services, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sensoneo j.S.a., Bigbelly Inc, Urbiotica, Ecube Labs Co Ltd, and Enevo Oy.

Major Types of Smart Waste Management covered are:

Solid

Special

E-waste

Major Source of Smart Waste Management covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The global smart waste management market is segmented on the basis of method, waste type, source, and region. On the basis of method, the market is divided into smart collection, smart processing, and smart energy recovery & smart disposal. By waste type, it is divided into solid waste, special waste, and e-waste. On the basis of source, it is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, the smart waste management market is divided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Waste Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Waste Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Waste Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Smart Waste Management market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Smart Waste Management market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Smart Waste Management market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Smart Waste Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

