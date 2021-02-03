Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market: Overview

A voice assistant is a digital help developed using artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and machine learning technologies. Smart voice assistance speakers are a type of smart speakers that are integrated with voice assistance technologies. They are able to understand and follow the voice commands for assistance in performing a routine tasks like placing an online order, scheduling appointments, and acting as hands-free facilitators in texting. They are highly in demand due to the convenience they offer.

Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market: Growth Factors

The increasing popularity of connected devices, increasing instances of voice search, the inclination of people’s preferences towards smartphones, and growing demand for self-service applications are primarily driving the growth of the global smart voice assistant speaker market. The emergence of the internet of things has made the voice assistant service extremely convenient and efficient to use. The high penetration of IoT technology is anticipated to propel the growth of the global smart voice assistant speaker market. The emergence of smart electric devices is constantly keeping people connected to the internet and technology of connected devices and thus driving the growth of the market globally. Such devices have several features like GPS navigation, digital camera, music players, e-book readers, weather information, gaming, networking applications, and social networking applications. The integration of IoT and technology of connected devices has contributed significantly in innovating the featured devices like ones with low computing costs. The emergence of high-speed networks like 3G and 4G coupled with high penetration of smartphones further proliferate smart technologies among consumers. Increasing investment by the leading companies in the market for research and developments of the sector is also fueling the market growth. Moreover, the manufacturers are constantly launching the advanced products to attract the customer and increase their market size.

Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market: Segmentation

The global smart voice assistant speaker market can be segmented into technology, end-users, applications, hardware, and others.

By technology, the market can be segmented into speech recognition systems, voice recognition, text to speech recognition, natural language processing, and others.

By end-users, the market can be segmented into individual users, SMEs, and large enterprises.

By applications, the market can be segmented into contact centers, websites, messenger bots, and others.

By hardware, the market can be segmented into smart speakers, smartphones & tablets, set-top boxes, and others. Smart speakers account for the largest share in the global smart voice assistant speaker market due to the growing demand from the consumers.

The smart speakers segmented can be further bifurcated into Netgear Orbi Voice, Baidu Duer, Nuance Nina, JBL, Bixby, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and others. The Siri smart speakers segment holds hegemony over others.

Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market: Regional analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global smart voice assistant speaker market due to the growing technological advancements in the region. The affordable internet packages and high usages of smartphones in the region further boost the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR due to the increasing disposable income of the people and their growing interest to invest in smart devices.

Europe is among the potential regions in the global smart voice assistant speaker market due to the growing focus of consumers on smart homes owing to its benefits like energy efficiency, luxury, convenience, and others.

Global Smart Voice Assistant Speaker Market: Competitive Players

Due to the intense competition, companies are undergoing mergers and collaborations to expand their technologies and market share. Some of the significant players in the global smart voice assistant speaker market are Creative Virtual Ltd, Verint Systems Inc, Orange S.A, Cisco Systems, Inc, Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc, Nuance Communications, IBM Corporation, Swan Solutions, Sony, Silk Labs, SPACO, Protonet, NVIDIA, Mycroft, Mattel, Lenovo, Jam Audio, Invoxia, Interactive Voice, HARMAN, Fabriq, Cubic Robotics, Beijing LingLong, and Alphabet.

