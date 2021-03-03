Smart Utilities Management Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc

The smart utilities management market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.72% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Energy consumption has overtaken energy generation by a significant measure and energy conversion is the new norm for organizations and governments. Therefore, the most prominent need for energy companies is to measure consumption, reduce wastage, and, at the same time, decrease the cost of procuring energy.

Smart utility network is the culmination of three different but mostly interconnected segments, namely smart meter/advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart consumer applications, and grid-level applications. It is further divided into meter data management system, energy monitoring/management, smart distribution management.

The prominent players in the global Smart Utilities Management market are:

IBM Corporation, Atos SE, Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Tendrill Inc., Itron Inc.

Global Smart Utilities Management Market: Research Methodology

Power Sector Hits Growth with Meter Data Management System

– A majority of the utilities are currently concentrating on setting up AMI infrastructure for meeting administrative requirements, green power initiatives, and additional business benefits.

– Large volumes of data are being collected, with AMI meters being deployed, but utility providers have not started realizing the benefits of received data and other AMI capabilities to remotely perform transactions, apart from just accepting the monthly billing read.

– Increasing investments in smart grid systems around the world are one of the primary factors driving the growth of these systems. Governments around the world are pushing for the deployment of AMI, in order to automate the existing operations and push technological growth. With smart grid systems offering high efficiency and helping in cost saving, the demand for smart grid is growing, thus having a direct impact on the growth of smart meters.

– The Ministry of Power in India launched the India Smart Grid Week (ISGW) since 2015 and it is considered as one of the top five international events on smart grids and smart cities. With the launching of 100 smart city projects by the government of India, water and city gas distribution utilities will also need to equip themselves with the latest technologies for improved operational efficiency and successful integration into the smart city systems.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

