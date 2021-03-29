Smart Transportation Market 2021 New Business Strategy Analysis by Top Competitors – Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, AVEVA Group PLC, Siemens Corporation

The Smart Transportation Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The smart transportation market is expected to reach USD 311 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.68% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Transportation Market: Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, AVEVA Group PLC, Siemens Corporation, Oracle Corporation, AGT International, Advantech Co. Ltd, Orange Business Services, ERTICO-ITS, Hitachi Inc. and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– April 2019 – Cisco and Dimension Data announced a new co-innovation agreement, to develop a deeper collaboration environment and framework to jointly solve clients business needs.

– March 2019 – Siemens upgraded its smart transportation product portfolio. The new eHighway system, according to the company, is twice as efficient as conventional internal combustion engines. This Siemens Mobility innovation supplies trucks with power from an overhead contact line.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Urbanization, Increasing Mega Cities, and Population



– More than half the world’s urban population resides in Asia, where some countries, like India and China, already have about a billion people living in cities alone. The other regions with relatively high urban populations are North America, Europe, and Africa.

– Increasing urbanization is an indication of the rising complexities in the cities across the world, with transportation requirements being one of those issues. Resolving these complexities is one of the major challenges faced by the transportation markets across these regions.

– Technological innovations have brought about a major change in the way everything operates. The Internet of Things has made developing connected networks feasible in almost all major functioning sectors, today. The integration of this transportation system has resolved most of the transportation-related complexities. The rising growth rate of megacities worldwide and multiple innovations taking place in the field of technology are expected to open up a number of opportunities.

Europe Holds the Largest Share due to Government Support



– Approximately 233 million connected cars are expected to be on roads by 2020, globally. Europe is expected to hold the majority share in the production of connected cars, during the forecast period. The connected car market is expected to increase four-fold in 2020, compared to the current market state. Connected technologies in the automotive sector may boost the smart solutions market in the transportation sector.

– Moreover, urban transportation is becoming essential for a better quality of life for citizens in any city. Currently, in most European cities, private and public road transportation are essential for everyday commuting. However, the lack of safety and the quality of public transportation, as well as poor traffic management in overcrowded road networks, rise of theft, increasing parking issues, etc., are boosting the market for smart highways, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in the region.

