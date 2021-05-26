Smart Transformers Market 2021 Expected to Reach Tremendous Growth by 2027

North America and Europe, are expected to account for more than half of the overall smart transformers market revenue during the study period. This is attributed to increasing demand for solid state transformers due to the overstated use of renewable energy as a preferred source of electricity generation and distribution.

Solid state transformers technology is poised to grow at a remarkable pace, owing to its associated benefits over traditional transformers such as compact size, efficiency, AC to DC conversion, bidirectional power flow and others. Moreover, implementation of SSTs is expected bring about shift in the way utility power is distributed, thereby making SST an integral part of future smart grid. In addition, growing demand of electric vehicles is anticipated to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the smart transformers market.

However, factors such as high cost associated with smart transformers, unawareness among potential end users and inadequate solid state transformers testing infrastructure, are projected to hinder the smart transformers market growth.

The major factors driving the smart transformers market growth are shifting trends from conventional transformers to advanced solid state transformers or smart transformers and expanding traction locomotives in emerging economies. In addition, alternative power generation sources such as wind and solar energy would largely supplement the solid state transformers market growth.

Power solid state transformers segment is projected to generate the highest revenue by 2020, attributed to its rising adoption rates, economical cost and high popularity across power grid infrastructures. However, traction solid state transformers, is expected be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 47.2%. Increasing electrification of trains, usage of electric vehicles, compatible size and high efficiency output of solid state transformers, are responsible for the growth of traction solid state transformers market.

The key companies profiled in this smart transformers market report include, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc (Cooper Power Systems), Gridbridge, Inc., Varentec, Inc. Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR), and others. In order to stay competitive in the market, these market players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, merger, partnership, product launch and business expansion.

In an instance, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has a strong presence in the Asian market, especially in Japan. Mitsubishi is offering a wide range of products, which are used across various sectors such as automobile, energy, manufacturing, among others. Moreover, Japan is a major revenue-generating region for the company. Therefore, company is majorly dependent on the Japanese market for its revenue. Company is offering its noble products for Japan market and expanding in other countries as well.

Key Findings of Solid State Transformers Market:

Traction solid state transformers is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 47.2% during the forecast period.

Power solid state transformers would continue to lead the market throughout the study period.

Electric vehicle charging stations application segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 49.2%.

The qualitative data in smart transformers market report aims on the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the Solid State Transformers industry while the quantitative data provides information of the Solid State Transformers market size in terms of revenue.

