Smart Toys Market Insights Trends and Forecast Prediction by 2028 | Industry Leading Key Players- Mattel, The Lego Group, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc

The major players covered in the smart toys market report are Mattel, The Lego Group, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Seebo Interactive LTD, WowWee Group Limited, Kids II, Inc., K’NEX Brands, Inc., Pixel Toys, fischertechnik GmbH, Kreyonic Inc., Technology Will Save Us, dynepic, Sensible Play Corp., Indiegogo, Inc., ROYBI INC., Pettadore, SMARTIVITY and PlayShifu among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Smart toys market will register its growth at a significant rate of 8.60% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Smart toys market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the growing awareness towards a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.

Smart toys are the type toys which are helpful for children to play and are also acknowledged as connected toys which are connected to internet or cloud. These toys are also used for the education purpose or learning and are considered as the modern-day toys which includes artificial intelligence and comprise microprocessor, volatile or non-volatile memory units.

The rising number of working women population, which is leading in comparatively lesser time for parenting from the recent past is the major factors which is encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovative products to attract consumers, thus is considerably driving the demand for smart toys and is one of the primary factors driving the smart toys market growth rate. Furthermore, rapidly rising disposable income among middle-income groups is also acting as a notable factor that is driving the growth of the Smart toys market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

In addition, the growing technological advancements in order to develop innovative and interactive toys are also highly impacting the growth of the target market. The rising awareness of technology and internet across the world which cheer children to play with them is also expected to play a major role in driving the demand for smart toys, thus contributing to the growth of the smart toys market in the above mentioned forecast period. Also, the easy availability of various types of smart toys for indoor and outdoor sports as well as high adoption of smart toy for educational purposes will further nurture ample opportunities for the market to grow. Furthermore, the high standard of living is also contributing to the growth of the market.

However, some of the factors such as high cost of these toys may act as a major restraint towards the growth of the market, whereas the lack of awareness regarding these toys among developing economies have the potential to challenge the growth of the smart toys market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

By Type (Screen Less Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles and Building Games, Others),

Interfacing Device (Smartphones Connected, Tablet Connected, Console Connected),

Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID),

Distribution Channel (Toy shops, E-Commerce, Offline Stores, Specialty Stores, Others),

End Users (Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-Going, Stripling)

The countries covered in the smart toys market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads the smart toys market because of the rising disposable income and busy lifestyle among the people in emerging countries in this particular region. Europe is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the growing urban population and rising number of smart toys manufacturing companies in this region.

