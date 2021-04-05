Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent Inc, Vix Technology

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Smart Ticketing Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global smart ticketing market was valued at USD 12.36 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 25.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9%, during the period of 2021-2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592859/smart-ticketing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Smart Ticketing Market are Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent Inc, Vix Technology, Rambus Incorporated ( Visa Inc.), Hid Global, Gemalto Nv ( Thales Group), Giesecke+Devrient, Indra Sistemas, Confidex Ltd., NEC Electronics (NEC Corporation), Paragon ID ( Paragon Group Limited), Softjourn, Inc. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– October 2020 – The company announced that its ATLAS Ops fare collection system has achieved Visa Ready for Transit certification. Conduent’s ATLAS Open Media back-office module and its VPE 430 smartcard ticket validator device have been certified by the international Visa Ready for Transit program, which recognizes ready-to-deploy solutions that simplify payments for public transportation services and reduce the need for traditional tickets or smartcards.

– September 2020 – The Swiss company Winwatch integrated tiny security chips from Infineon Technologies AG almost invisibly into its patented sapphire crystal STISS. The Infineon Technologies AG chip enables fast and secured payment transactions by radio frequency within milliseconds.

Key Market Trends

Wearables Occupies the Significant Share

– Smart cards’ growth for smart ticketing systems, coupled with the growth prospects from multiple applications, increases the demand for other ticketing systems, such as contactless methods through smartphones and the latest devices, smart wearables.

– Smart wearable manufacturers, including Samsung, have enabled payment through their smartwatches. Most device manufacturers are making the payments work through their mobile wallet payment-enabled services, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, and GooglePay. Although the payments through smartwatches are still in their initial stages, they show a lot of potentials. Such advancements are expected to enable travelers to purchase tickets through their wearable devices.

– For instance, in September 2020, the watch brand Titan partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to launch of a range of watches equipped with Canada-based Tappy Techs wearable payments technology to let consumers make contactless transactions at POS terminals across India, eliminating the need of swiping or inserting their SBI bank card.

– Similarly, companies, like Watchdata Technologies, offer a wide range of products catering to the smart ticketing system, including smart mobile terminal, smart wearable device, contact, and contactless EMV, UICC, e-ID and transportation smartcards, online security tokens, card readers and electronic toll collection (ETC) devices. The end-to-end solutions include secure hardware, operating systems, software applications, and services such as personalization and remote lifecycle management.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592859/smart-ticketing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592859?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.