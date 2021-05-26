Smart Thermometers Market 2021 Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2028

Due to globalization, market research report has started holding an immense importance for the growth of many businesses. Smart Thermometers Market report also shows to be true in this regard and is designed in a way that is anticipated. It’s the necessity of today’s business to do market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products. The market research analysis conducted in this report helps improve product and also decide about the necessary changes to the future products. Smart Thermometers Market is the transparent market research report which has been structured with authentic tools and techniques.

Global Smart Thermometers Market, By Product Type (Mercury-Free Thermometers, Mercury-Based Thermometers), Application (Medical, Industrial, Food), Connectivity (Wireless, Bluetooth), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Global smart thermometers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 459.56 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of Smart Thermometers has been directly impacting the growth of global smart thermometers market.

Smart Thermometers Market Scope and Market Size

Smart thermometers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and connectivity. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the smart thermometers market is segmented into mercury-free thermometers and mercury-based thermometers. Mercury free thermometer is further sub- segmented into digital thermometers and infrared radiation thermometer.

Based on application, the smart thermometers market is segmented into medical, industrial and food.

Smart thermometers market is also segmented on the basis of connectivity which includes wireless, and bluetooth.

A smart thermometer is a device which helps to track fever and its symptom by syncing it with a smartphone via Bluetooth and wireless connectivity. The device is convenient for monitoring and recording temperature. Smart thermometer is also used in kitchens to ensure the appropriate temperature while cooking meat and other food.

Increasing demand for temperature measuring devices among the population will enhance the market’s need. Rising focuses on the quick temperature measuring devices in health, food, automobile, and laboratory will also intensify the market growth. Moving shift towards healthcare awareness among the population is also expected to drive the market. The rise in the number of medical conditions that require accurate measurement and the growing adoption of smart thermometers by clinics and labs is resulting as an opportunity for the smart thermometers market.

Lack of awareness of smart thermometers is a challenging factor for the smart thermometers market. Higher costs and technical drawbacks are restraint in the growth of the smart thermometers market across the globe in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

This smart thermometers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research smart thermometers market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Smart Thermometers Market Country Level Analysis

Smart thermometers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application, connectivity as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart thermometers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart thermometers market due to the advancement in technology related to measuring and monitoring temperature is expected to flourish the growth of smart thermometers market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness a robust growth by the end 2024. Further, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are expected to boost the growth of smart thermometers market in Asia-Pacific region.

The country section of the smart thermometers market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Smart thermometers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for smart thermometers market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the smart thermometers market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Major Players:-

The major players covered in the smart thermometers market report are Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd., Kinsa Inc., Swaive Corporation, Testo SE & Co. KGaA , Williams-Sonoma Inc., 4MD Medical Solutions, A&D COMPANY LIMITED, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Exergen Corporation, Microlife Corporation, RADIANT INNOVATION INC., Geratherm Medical AG, Terumo Corporation, CITIZEN SYSTEMS JAPAN CO.,LTD., Welch Allyn, OMRON Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Exergen Corporation, and iWEECARE Co., Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In April 2020, iWEECARE Co., Ltd. offered a cloud-based continuous remote system for temperature monitoring and allows users to receive alerts when abnormal body temperature is detected. A stamp-sized soft patch, weighing only 3 grams and lasting 36 hours per battery charge, can transmit temperature data via Bluetooth Low Energy to iWEECARE’s mobile app and its cloud dashboard. It allows one-to-many centralized tracking and assists with timely medical treatment. Patches are used to collect the temperature of the patient and data is gathered by using a Bluetooth or wireless medium. This development has helped the company to generate more revenue.

