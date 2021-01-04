Smart Textiles Market Set to Boom With Top Booming Companies | AiQ Smart Clothing, Google LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated and More

Smart Textiles Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Smart Textiles Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Smart Textiles Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated value from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.18 billion by 2026. This rise can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of wearable devices and monitoring applications in smartphones.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the smart textiles market are AiQ Smart Clothing, Google LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, DowDuPont, Kolon Industries Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, schoeller, adidas AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, GENTHERM, Maggie Orth, VISTA MEDICAL LTD., Nike Inc., O’Neill, Thermosoft International Corporation, Peratech Holdco Limited, Clothing+, and Outlast Technologies LLC.

The global smart textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart textiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Smart Textiles Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Developments:

Innovation and application of textiles in smartphones and other devices for monitoring purpose will drive the market growth

No collaboration between the players and high level of competition is expected to restrain the market growth

