Smart Textile Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Textile Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global smart textile market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Smart textiles, also known as e-textiles, refer to materials that are embedded with conductive threads and electronic components, which help to perceive environmental changes and respond to mechanical, thermal, and chemical manipulations, automatically. These textiles find extensive applications across various industries, including military, healthcare, transportation, entertainment and sports and fitness.

Market Trends

Technological advancements in traditional textiles represent one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. With improved technology, synthetic fibers are being manufactured that are more durable and versatile than their conventional counterparts. Furthermore, smart textiles can communicate with other devices, conduct energy, and modify the physical properties of other materials and textiles, which can help to safeguard the wearer from environmental hazards. Owing to these characteristics, they are increasingly being utilized across the defense and military and healthcare industries. The emerging trend of integrating smart textiles with wearable devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D), is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. years.

Breakup by Type:

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Breakup by Functionality:

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence and Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Military and Protection

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adidas AG, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Clothing+, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Gentherm Incorporated, Google LLC, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex A/S, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Textronics, Vista Medical Ltd., etc.

