Smart Syringes Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Retractable Technologies, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma

The global smart syringes market is expected to be US$ 5,911.82 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 14,341.33 Mn by 2027.

The global smart syringes market, based on the application was segmented into Vaccination, Drug Delivery, and Blood Specimen Collection In 2018, the drug delivery held a largest market share of the smart syringes market, by application. However, the vaccination segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years.

Sharps injuries are anticipated to be the major driving force for growth of smart syringes. Sharp injury is an incident, in which the skin penetrated unintentionally through the blade (such as scalpel), syringe, needle or other medical instruments. These medical instruments are necessary for carrying out healthcare work and could cause an injury by pricking or cutting the skin. These kinds of injuries are also known as percutaneous injuries. With the hollow-bore needles, there is always a higher risk of infections during intravascular cannulation, injections, venipuncture, and use of IV cannulae and needles & syringes. Sharp instruments generally contaminated with an infected patient’s blood can transmit several diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which leads to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). These injuries further transmit infectious diseases, majorly blood-borne viruses. The transference of infection depends on the person’s natural immune system. According to the Ontario Hospital Association/Ontario Medical Association (2016), it estimated that in a workplace there is a 6% to 30% chance to infect an exposed person from a contaminated needle with hepatitis B virus. Thus, due to rising incidence of sharp injuries, the smart syringes market is expected to grow at rapid pace.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002257/

Smart Syringes Market Emerging Players:

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma

Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

Parker Hannifin Corp

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Braun Melsungen Ag

Terumo Corporation

Baxter

The global smart syringes market by type was led by Passive Safety Syringes, Active Safety Syringes, and Auto-Disable Syringes. In 2018, the segment held largest market share in the smart syringes market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as it prevents the risk of serious infections such as hepatitis or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to healthcare workers.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Syringes from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Smart Syringes by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Smart Syringes in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

SMART SYRINGES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Passive Safety Syringes

Active Safety Syringes

Auto-Disable Syringes

By Application

Vaccination

Drug Delivery

Blood Specimen Collection

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002257/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Smart Syringes Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Smart Syringes Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Smart Syringes Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Smart Syringes Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Smart Syringes Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com