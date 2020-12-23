 Smart Stadium Market Competitive Analysis | GP Smart Stadium, CenturyLink, NXP Semiconductors, Vix Technology., Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd,

Global smart stadium market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Smart stadium uses sensors, cameras, and other digital technology so that they can provide information about seats, parking etc. to the people through wired or wireless network or server. Viewer can connect their smart phones to the stadium server and can get the required information. The main aim of the smart stadium is to improve the fan management system and increase the security. Increasing prevalence for sports among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Smart Stadium Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Smart Stadium Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Smart Stadium. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Stadium market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GP Smart Stadium, CenturyLink, NXP Semiconductors, Vix Technology., Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd, Locbee, Honeywell International Inc, UCOPIA and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global smart stadium market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart stadium market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America Some of the major players operating global Smart Stadium market are IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, FUJITSU, Johnson Controls, Segmentation: Smart Stadium Market

By Software

o Digital Content Management

o Audio and Video Management

o Digital Signage

o Mobile and Web Content Management

o Stadium and Public Security

o Access Control

o Video Surveillance

o Physical Security Information Management

o Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

o Emergency and Disaster Management

o Cybersecurity

o Others

o Building Automation

o Parking Management Systems

o Energy Management Systems

o Facility Management Systems

o Event Management

o Event Marketing and Registration

o Ticketing Management

o Workplace Management

o Network Management

o Crowd Management

By Service

o Consulting

o Deployment and Integration

o Support and Maintenance

By Platform

o Application Management platform

o Device Management Platform

o Network Management Platform

By Deployment Type

o On- Premises

o On- Cloud

By Component

o Sensors

o Parking

o Sound

o Temperature

o Other

o Camera

o Infrared

o Video cameras

o Gateways

o Connect Sensors

o Cameras

o Other Devices

o Network and Cloud

o Ethernet

o Wi-Fi

o Mobile Networks

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Smart Stadium Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Table of Content: Smart Stadium market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Stadium Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Stadium Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Stadium Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Smart Stadium Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Smart Stadium economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Smart Stadium application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Smart Stadium market opportunity? How Smart Stadium Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

· Strict government rules by sport’s governing body will drive the market growth

· Increasing usage of IoT technologies in stadium infrastructure will also drive the market growth

· Rising sports culture worldwide will also propel the market growth

· Growing prevalence for data- driven operations will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

· High investment cost will hinder the growth of this market

· Issues related to the upgrading and replacing legacy system will also restrain the market growth

· Increasing risk of technology defect will also act as a restrain for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

· In March 2019, Ooredoo and Dell EMC announced the launch of their smart stadium demo so that they can change the mega events around the world. This new stadium maximise the safety and security of coaches, fans, organisers, media and athletes. These smart stadiums uses Dell EMC’s deep learning capabilities with Ooredoo’s 5G network so that they can provide better security. This partnership will also help them to enhance the smart stadium experience in mobile ticketing, concessions, and loyalty programmes

· In October 2015, Infosys and Huawei announced that they have partnered so that they can launch smart stadium solutions which will provide high speed Wi-Fi and smart services to the users in stadium. It will help the operators to generate great revenue by providing better services to their customer. The main aim is to connect all the people, games and terminal in the stadium through a wireless network.

Impact of Covid-19 in Smart Stadium Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Stadium market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Smart Stadium market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Smart Stadium market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Smart Stadium market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Smart Stadium market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

