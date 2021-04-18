Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market – Revolutionary Trends 2027
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation SystemsSmart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems.
Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.
With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.
The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.
The Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro, The Scotts, Orbit Irrigation Products, Galcon, HydroPoint Data Systems, Green Electronics, Avidz, Skydrop, NxEco, Sprinkl.io, LLC., Plaid Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio, K-Rain,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Weather-based Controllers, Sensor-based Controllers,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Agriculture, Commercial Lawns, Public Parks, Private Gardens, Other Applications,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Weather-based Controllers
1.2.3 Sensor-based Controllers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Commercial Lawns
1.3.4 Public Parks
1.3.5 Private Gardens
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production
2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Hunter Industries
12.1.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hunter Industries Overview
12.1.3 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.1.5 Hunter Industries Related Developments
12.2 Rain Bird
12.2.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rain Bird Overview
12.2.3 Rain Bird Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Rain Bird Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.2.5 Rain Bird Related Developments
12.3 The Toro
12.3.1 The Toro Corporation Information
12.3.2 The Toro Overview
12.3.3 The Toro Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 The Toro Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.3.5 The Toro Related Developments
12.4 The Scotts
12.4.1 The Scotts Corporation Information
12.4.2 The Scotts Overview
12.4.3 The Scotts Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 The Scotts Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.4.5 The Scotts Related Developments
12.5 Orbit Irrigation Products
12.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information
12.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Overview
12.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Related Developments
12.6 Galcon
12.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Galcon Overview
12.6.3 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.6.5 Galcon Related Developments
12.7 HydroPoint Data Systems
12.7.1 HydroPoint Data Systems Corporation Information
12.7.2 HydroPoint Data Systems Overview
12.7.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.7.5 HydroPoint Data Systems Related Developments
12.8 Green Electronics
12.8.1 Green Electronics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Green Electronics Overview
12.8.3 Green Electronics Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Green Electronics Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.8.5 Green Electronics Related Developments
12.9 Avidz
12.9.1 Avidz Corporation Information
12.9.2 Avidz Overview
12.9.3 Avidz Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Avidz Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.9.5 Avidz Related Developments
12.10 Skydrop
12.10.1 Skydrop Corporation Information
12.10.2 Skydrop Overview
12.10.3 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.10.5 Skydrop Related Developments
12.11 NxEco
12.11.1 NxEco Corporation Information
12.11.2 NxEco Overview
12.11.3 NxEco Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 NxEco Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.11.5 NxEco Related Developments
12.12 Sprinkl.io, LLC.
12.12.1 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Overview
12.12.3 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.12.5 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Related Developments
12.13 Plaid Systems
12.13.1 Plaid Systems Corporation Information
12.13.2 Plaid Systems Overview
12.13.3 Plaid Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Plaid Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.13.5 Plaid Systems Related Developments
12.14 Weathermatic
12.14.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information
12.14.2 Weathermatic Overview
12.14.3 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.14.5 Weathermatic Related Developments
12.15 Rachio
12.15.1 Rachio Corporation Information
12.15.2 Rachio Overview
12.15.3 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.15.5 Rachio Related Developments
12.16 K-Rain
12.16.1 K-Rain Corporation Information
12.16.2 K-Rain Overview
12.16.3 K-Rain Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 K-Rain Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description
12.16.5 K-Rain Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Mode & Process
13.4 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Channels
13.4.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Distributors
13.5 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Trends
14.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Drivers
14.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Challenges
14.4 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Therefore, Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems.”