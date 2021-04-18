Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market – Revolutionary Trends 2027

“

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation SystemsSmart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.

The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro, The Scotts, Orbit Irrigation Products, Galcon, HydroPoint Data Systems, Green Electronics, Avidz, Skydrop, NxEco, Sprinkl.io, LLC., Plaid Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio, K-Rain,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Weather-based Controllers, Sensor-based Controllers,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Agriculture, Commercial Lawns, Public Parks, Private Gardens, Other Applications,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Weather-based Controllers

1.2.3 Sensor-based Controllers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Commercial Lawns

1.3.4 Public Parks

1.3.5 Private Gardens

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production

2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hunter Industries

12.1.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hunter Industries Overview

12.1.3 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hunter Industries Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.1.5 Hunter Industries Related Developments

12.2 Rain Bird

12.2.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rain Bird Overview

12.2.3 Rain Bird Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rain Bird Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.2.5 Rain Bird Related Developments

12.3 The Toro

12.3.1 The Toro Corporation Information

12.3.2 The Toro Overview

12.3.3 The Toro Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 The Toro Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.3.5 The Toro Related Developments

12.4 The Scotts

12.4.1 The Scotts Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Scotts Overview

12.4.3 The Scotts Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Scotts Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.4.5 The Scotts Related Developments

12.5 Orbit Irrigation Products

12.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Overview

12.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Related Developments

12.6 Galcon

12.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Galcon Overview

12.6.3 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Galcon Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.6.5 Galcon Related Developments

12.7 HydroPoint Data Systems

12.7.1 HydroPoint Data Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 HydroPoint Data Systems Overview

12.7.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 HydroPoint Data Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.7.5 HydroPoint Data Systems Related Developments

12.8 Green Electronics

12.8.1 Green Electronics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Green Electronics Overview

12.8.3 Green Electronics Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Green Electronics Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.8.5 Green Electronics Related Developments

12.9 Avidz

12.9.1 Avidz Corporation Information

12.9.2 Avidz Overview

12.9.3 Avidz Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Avidz Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.9.5 Avidz Related Developments

12.10 Skydrop

12.10.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

12.10.2 Skydrop Overview

12.10.3 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Skydrop Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.10.5 Skydrop Related Developments

12.11 NxEco

12.11.1 NxEco Corporation Information

12.11.2 NxEco Overview

12.11.3 NxEco Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 NxEco Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.11.5 NxEco Related Developments

12.12 Sprinkl.io, LLC.

12.12.1 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Overview

12.12.3 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.12.5 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Related Developments

12.13 Plaid Systems

12.13.1 Plaid Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Plaid Systems Overview

12.13.3 Plaid Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Plaid Systems Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.13.5 Plaid Systems Related Developments

12.14 Weathermatic

12.14.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weathermatic Overview

12.14.3 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weathermatic Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.14.5 Weathermatic Related Developments

12.15 Rachio

12.15.1 Rachio Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rachio Overview

12.15.3 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Rachio Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.15.5 Rachio Related Developments

12.16 K-Rain

12.16.1 K-Rain Corporation Information

12.16.2 K-Rain Overview

12.16.3 K-Rain Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 K-Rain Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Description

12.16.5 K-Rain Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Distributors

13.5 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Trends

14.2 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Drivers

14.3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Challenges

14.4 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

