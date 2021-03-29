Smart Space Market Rising Trends, Growing Business Opportunities and Demand 2021 to 2026

The Smart Space Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The smart space market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Space Market: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Adappt Intelligence Inc., Spacewell Faseas (Nemetschek Group), Cisco Systems Inc., ICONICS Inc., Ubisense Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, SmartSpace Software PLC, Microsoft Corporation and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– May 2019 – Spacewell released a new service app, Work Assistant for cleaning, which is a mobile touchpoint of its Cobundu smart building platform. Work Assistant supports service providers to deliver activity-based services, based on live IoT-data. Work orders can be created in a variety of ways, for instance, through sensor triggers, user feedback, help desk tickets, and service scheduling.

– Apr 2019 – DVI Communications partnered with Spacewell, to offer advanced smart building services to the US market. The long-term partnership will allow DVI to introduce Spacewells smart building solutions to a growing number of US businesses.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Segment Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share



– The commercial segment comprises office spaces, hotels, hospitals, malls, shopping complexes, and restaurants, among others. These organizations with the help of smart space solutions can monitor costs and revenue, develop business plans, and redefine financial goals.

– For instance, Adappt, an Indian smart space solution company, is able to redefine the way organizations are adapting their workplace assets by using an integrated systems approach. The Adappt Cognitive Premise solution provides analytics, control, applications, and optimization to tailor each organization workplace according to its unique personality.

– The companies are looking forward to expanding their business footprint across different geographical region. This is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart space market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced a complete takeover of ICONICS Inc. This would allow Mitsubishi to strengthen its software portfolio and technology.

Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



– The Northwest European region faces a great challenge, due to a shift toward a low carbon footprint economy. Municipalities play a pivotal role, as they account for 70% of the NWE energy consumption and CO2 emission. Especially, standard public street lighting accounts for approximately 30% of municipalities total electricity consumption.

– Smart space solution aims to promote the usage of smart lighting in small-/mid-size municipalities, along with the sensors attached to light poles. With this arrangement, energy efficiency can be enhanced, CO2 emissions can be reduced, and street lighting can be adjusted as per requirements. This could augment the growth of the smart space market across the region.

– As European cities are expected to become SMART in the future, the market studied is expected to grow in the forecast period. For instance, the European Smart Space project aims at increasing the innovation capabilities of industrial SMEs, by exploiting the potential of intelligent and digital technologies.

Influence of the Smart Space Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Smart Space market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Smart Space market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Smart Space market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Smart Space market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Smart Space market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Space Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

