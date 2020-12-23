Smart Solar Market by Product, Solution, Service, Application and Forecast Report, 2030

The surging need for clean and renewable energy in the industrial and residential sectors is massively pushing up the demand for monitoring and tracking the consumption, production, and transmission of solar energy to improve the overall efficiency. Due to this factor, the adoption of smart solar solutions is soaring rapidly across the world as these solutions play a major role in reducing the electricity expenditure and increasing the efficiency of the components used for producing solar power. This is achieved by the real-time monitoring of these devices.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-solar-market/report-sample

Apart from the advancements in the IT and electronics sectors, the surging initiatives being taken by the governments of various countries are also fueling the rise in the sales of solar power panels. For example, the U.S. government recently launched the investment tax credit (ITC) or the federal solar tax credit for promoting the adoption of solar panels in the country. Under this tax credit, the citizens of the country are provided a subsidy of 26% of the total cost of installing a solar energy system from the federal taxes.

The other major factor contributing toward the rising sales of solar power devices is the declining costs of the photovoltaic (PV) panels throughout the world. Hence, with the growing usage of solar energy and the increasing adoption of smart solar solutions, the global smart solar market will exhibit tremendous growth in the future years. These solutions are widely incorporated in generators, invertors, and photovoltaic cells. Amongst these, the integration of these solutions is currently being observed to be the highest in photovoltaic cells, due to the rapid technological advancements and the subsequent reduction in the prices of these cells.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=smart-solar-market

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Product

Photovoltaic Cell

Inverter

Generator

By Solution

Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Analytics

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Remote Metering

Asset Management

By Service

Consulting

Demand Response

By Application