Smart Shopping Cart Market Increasing Demand with New Technologies by 2027 – Caper, VEEVE, TRACXPOINT, Imagr, Amazon

Smart shopping carts are advanced technology supporting smart retail operations. The buyer and cashier both can benefit from the solution such as buyer can eliminate the standing in line for billing whiles cashier can save the time for billing process as it comes with self-checkout features. The cart is equipped with wide range sensors which scads products detail and generates an automated bill for self-checkout billing process. The technology is helping shoppers to fast-track their shopping. experience. The enhanced shopping experience is offered by the smart shopping carts to the buyers.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include: Caper Inc, VEEVE INC., TRACXPOINT, INC, Imagr, Amazon, chaohi Incorporated, cust2mate, V-MARK ENTERPRISE LIMITED, Robotnik, Retail AI, inc.

The global smart shopping cart market is significate growing with a rising number of global and regional players in the market. The entrant of global players such as Amazon with Dash cart and emerging new start-ups such as Caper Inc. and VEEVE INC. are mounting the market growth. The retail giant such as Walmart is implementing smart retail technologies in their outlets to enhance customers buying experience which creates a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The other factors driving the market growth are increased demand for contactless shopping systems, social distancing measures introduced by COVID-19, rising demand for smart retail solutions, and customer’s inclination towards digital technologies. The developed nations such as the US, Japan, Canada, the UK, and others are witnessing upsurging demand for smart shopping carts.

The global smart shopping cart market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, market is segmented as supermarket, shopping malls, others.

