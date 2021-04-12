Smart Retail Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Smart Retail Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 17.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart Retail Devices are used in making e-commerce business smarter by using Internet-of-Things (IoT). Smart devices enable the producers or retail owners to manage inventory conveniently by tracking goods at the production level and deliver them at the customer’s doors. Also, it includes advanced logistics which prevents stock theft and protect the goods and related information by storing information in the cloud. Smart devices enhance the consumer engagement by providing connected retail services and better shopping experience. Growing investment in robotics and connectivity in retail industry, rising adoption of artificial intelligence & IoT in retail industry has led the adoption of Smart Retail Devices across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the whitehouse.gov, in 2019, U.S. President Donald J. Trump launched the American AI Initiative to promote leadership in artificial intelligence as the nation’s strategy for future economy security. As per the company source, in 2018, H&M, a fashion brand launched Interactive Voice Mirror at their retail store in Manhattan, also called a smart mirror which attracts customers to provide them with personalized matching clothes & other accessories. However, high manufacturing costs, increased maintenance costs of advanced high-end computing systems and lack of privacy laws in less developed countries, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the rising demand for artificial intelligence by the customers due to the convenience & feasibility it provides, the supportive government initiatives have been provided to the manufacturers, hence the adoption & demand for Smart Retail Devices is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Smart Retail Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the huge presence of smart retail solution providers and adoption of IoT & artificial intelligence in their daily lifestyles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising urban population is making people to move towards automation-based solution and services and the continuous infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Retail Devices Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines

Intel

Cisco

NXP semiconductors

Microsoft

NVIDIA corporation

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instrument

Softbank Robotics

PAX global technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

By Technology:

Digital Signage

Smart Labels

Smart Payments

Others

By Application:

Smart Transportation

Predictive Equipment Maintenance

Inventory Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Retail Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors