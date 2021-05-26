Smart Refrigerator Market Demand and Research Insights by 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Overview

A smart refrigerator refers to those refrigerators that are connected to the cloud technology. Depending on the features that are integrated into the refrigerator, it allows the user to do things such as allowing calendar entries on the screen of the fridge, receive and send notes, and use one’s smartphones to see what is inside. It even sends alerts if the door of the fridge is left open. The global smart refrigerator market is estimated to observe growth in the increased penetration of intelligent appliances.

There has been a rise in the awareness about the benefits of smart refrigerators and smart home establishments, which is expected to drive the growth of the global smart refrigerator market over the period of analysis. Consumers in the developing countries are increasingly making a shift toward intelligent home appliances so as to benefit from the features of internet connectivity and diminish consumption of power. Smart refrigerators are gathering momentum from its ability to enable smartphone connectivity, which allows remote operations. Such features are likely to encourage growth of the global smart refrigerator market in the years to come. In addition, the global smart refrigerator market is also estimated to gather momentum from its ability to control use of technology and encouraging environment friendliness.

The global smart refrigerator market is likely to be adversely impacted by the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe taking lives and livelihood. The market is likely to witness fall in demand due to job losses and lockdowns. However, once lockdowns are lifted and business returns to normal, it is expected to gather momentum gradually.

Type, end use, sales channel, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global smart refrigerator market has been categorized. The sole aim of such segmentation is to offer a clearer and detailed view of the global smart refrigerator market.

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global smart refrigerator market is mentioned below:

In January 2018, South Korea-based electronics manufacturing giant, LG Electronics is giving its Alexa integrated smart refrigerators or Alexa refrigerators a boost and has brought in new branding. Now branded as InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator, the fridge will make use of artificial intelligence integrated onto it to establish connection and interact with other appliances of ThinQ-brand.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global smart refrigerator market include the below-mentioned:

LG Electronics

Haier Group Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Hisense Co. Ltd

Whirlpool Corporation

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Key Trends

The global smart refrigerator market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Rapid Progress in Wireless Communication Technology to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global smart refrigerator market is estimated to be influenced by the integration of advanced communication technologies to build a user friendly yet energy efficient appliances for better lifestyle of people. Rapid progress in the wireless communication and IT infrastructure allow hassle-free assimilation of refrigerators with smartphones or tablets or laptops. This integration of smart gadgets allows the users to optimize and control operations of fridge from far off places. Remote operation is one important factor that is likely to support growth of the global smart refrigerator market over the timeframe of analysis.

Smart refrigerators also help in minimizing or doing away with food wastage, which further likely to drive the demand for the product. It comes with ability to control shelf life of food products, which is estimated to work in favor of the market in the near future.

Global Smart Refrigerator Market: Geographical Analysis

Smart refrigerator market in North America and Europe are estimated to present substantial growth opportunities for the market players. High demand for these refrigerators together with availability of substantial disposal income and tech savvy consumers is likely to support growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region in the global smart refrigerator market due to rising disposable income of the people and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers of the consumer goods in the region.

