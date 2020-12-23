Smart Reefer Container Market is expected to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn in 2027: ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd

Digitalization of Shipping Coupled with Supportive Initiatives from Stakeholders is Expected to Propel the Installation of Smart Reefer Containers

Latest market study on “Smart Reefer Container Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Technology (GPS, Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Others); Reefer (10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, 45HQ); Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Military and Defense, Others);- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the smart reefer conatiner market is estimated to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn by 2027 from US$ 823.81 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007925/

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Moreover, in the US and Europe, consumer demand for healthy food products is increasing. Additionally, the shipping companies are witnessing a trend of movement towards containerized shipments of food than conventional break-bulk. For instance, it is noticed that the trade for bananas has now shifted towards containers, which was previously preferred in break-bulk. Thus, the growth in demand for better quality food products is expected to influence the smart reefer deployment.

The global smart reefer container market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe is the largest exporter of food & and beverages throughout the globe. Therefore, an increase in the production capacity of food products, it has raised the requirement for the cold storage capacity for further transportation and maintenance. Furthermore, the IT spending of the organizations in Europe is high, which is expected to support the growth of the smart reefer container during the forecast period. Also, the continuous investment in leveraging the benefits of AI and machine learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automation has fueled the market growth, especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe.

The market for smart reefer container has been segmented on the basis of offerings, technology, reefer, end-user industry, and geography. The smart reefer container market based on offerings is sub-segmented into hardware, software, services. The service segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the smart reefer container market. The smart reefer container market on the basis of the technology is segmented into GPS, cellular, long-range wide area network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and others. The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) segment led the smart reefer container market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for smart reefer containers by reefer is further segmented into 10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, and 45HQ. The 40GP segment led the smart reefer container market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The major companies offering smart reefer container market include ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand – A Maersk Company are also offering the smart reefer containers and solutions for various end-use industries, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Increasing Demand for Cold Chain Products to Bolster Smart Reefer Market

The rising global demand for cold chain products is driving the development in reefer containers. Though the reefer is a standardized transportation product, the markets its serves are highly diverse, ranging from pharmaceuticals, agricultural goods, chemicals, and even fresh flowers, among others. Reefers account for a rising share of the refrigerated cargo being shipped worldwide. In the past few decades, the refrigerated transport capacity in seaborne trade has mounted drastically.

The structure of worldwide seaborne shipping is, therefore, adapting to service the reefer trade involving a shift away from specialized terminals in ports, or specialized ports, to standard container terminals. The reefer is now commonly used temperature-controlled transport unit for ensuring load integrity as it is capable of accommodating an extensive range of temperature settings as well as consequently, a wide variety of temperature-sensitive products. In 2018, ~2.9 Mn TEUs of reefers were being used, representing ~5% of the global ISO container capacity.

Technological developments have undermined huge barriers in the international trade of cold chain products. The smart reefer solutions are overcoming the crucial challenges in the shipping of perishables over long distances. The new and advanced technologies play a significant role in ensuring that the perishable commodities reach fresh and at the desired destinations and also fulfill the strict import protocols that differ from countries to countries.

Digitalization of Shipping Coupled with Supportive Initiatives from Stakeholders is Expected to Propel the Installation of Smart Reefer Containers

Several shipping giants are utilizing advanced technologies to overcome the hurdles caused by the traditional container tracking procedure. The smart reefer containing technology is helping these companies to thoroughly understand the shipping status and help enhance the customer experience.

With the constant advancement of shipping companies such as Maersk as well as Flexport, over the past few years, the shipping digitalization trend is gaining ever more prominence. It is anticipated that the digitalization trend will further increase in the future, and container intelligence is expected to become increasingly common. It will further result in the adoption of this trend by the other shipping carriers across the world as well.

Order a Copy of This Research Study @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007925/

The Smart Reefer Container Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com