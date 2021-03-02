Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Insights, Technology Advancements and Forecast 2026

The Global Smart Process Application (SPA) Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Smart Process Applications market was valued at USD 36.19 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 79.79 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Key Players:

Kofax Ltd, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Appian Corporation, SAP SE, Opentext Corporation, Kana Software, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., JDA Software, Baan Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Enterprise Content Management in Healthcare is Driving the Growth

– The healthcare system is a complex network. There is an ongoing data flow across the healthcare providers and the patients. Along with this, the hospital management also needs access to the data for accounting purposes. The HIPAA act lays down the rules of sharing medical information especially EHR, diagnostic results, etc amongst institutions. Mobile technology is making this complex ecosystem move data more efficiently. Data can move through the system faster with phones and tablets working as end-points..

– According to Great Call, at present, 25 percent of physicians use smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to deliver care to patients and with ageing population, shortage in staff and rising costs, there has been pressure on healthcare industry. Hospitals are increasingly turning to technology and automation to improve operational efficiency.

– According to source of Future of Healthcare, 2022 Hospital Vision Study, 55% of hospitals are aiming to reduce cost of patient care, 72% featured improved quality of patient care and 61% reported reduced medication administration errors through mobile software.

– As moving towards value-based payments from fee-for-service, telehealth technologies can be deployed to close gaps in care without adding significant cost for providers. And, patient engagement technologies are no longer just about the portal. Providers are now active with patients and engaging with them in a variety of methods, most notably via mobile devices.

– Moreover, with the enactment of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) have become mandatory, and the adoption has risen to more than 90% of healthcare providers which increases the usage of mobile app software.

