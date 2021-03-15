Smart Pole Market : Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2026

The Global Smart Pole Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Smart Pole Market.

The Smart Pole report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Smart Pole market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Smart Pole Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Smart Pole volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Pole market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The smart pole market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Smart pole is a fully integrated lighting system that connects information and communication technology between multiple parties, such as municipalities, private entities, law enforcement, transportation grids, hospitals, schools, and libraries, using real-time systems, data, and sensors. The smart pole facilitates the cities with intelligent city management, people flow detection, car exhaust detection, emergency rescue, intelligent schooling and hospitals, and bus monitoring.

Competitive Landscape

The smart pole market is highly competitive and consists of several major and minor players. With smart pole integration applications, many of the companies are increasing their market presence through product and software offerings, further catering intense rivalry in the market. Key players are Signify Holding BV and Iram Technologies Pvt. Ltd, among others. Recent developments in the market are:

– June 2020 – Tokyo Metropolitan Government signed an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation to trial multi-functional 5G �smart poles�. NEC, which is part of the Sumitomo Corporation general trading group, will install two types of smart pole in the Nishi-shinjuku area of Tokyo. This is in line with the Tokyo Data Highway Basic Strategy, which was formulated in August 2019 and prioritises the construction of an ultra-high-speed mobile internet network in Tokyo.

– March 2020 – Signify announced the completion of the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for USD 1.5 billion. With this acquisition, the company planned to focus on innovation of connected lightings and systems. This is estimated to drive the revenue growth of the company in the North American market, with an aimed increase in professional revenues from 42% to 53%.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

