According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Plantation Management System Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Smart Plantation Management System Market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The increase in the adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining and reduction in agricultural resource waste and manpower, are the primary factors fueling the growth of the market for smart plantation management systems. The use of smart irrigation systems conserves approximately 20 percent more water than conventional irrigation systems, which is one of the critical drivers of the Plantation Management Systems market.

The software is permitting farmers to use smartphones or laptops to track and manage their fields, which removes the need to visit the fields regularly. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the software segment. Besides, the Smart Plantation Management Systems market would increase by the government’s support to promote the Internet of Things (IoT) in farming, unfavorable climatic conditions, raise environmental concerns, decrease productivity, and reduction of farmland numbers.

Growth drivers

Increasing adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers

Planting intelligence (PI) and data mining in agriculture integrates IoT-based advanced technological tools, systems, equipment, and solutions to increase operational efficiency, optimize yield, and reduce energy waste through real-time field data collection, data storage, data analysis, and application creation. Numerous IoT-based technologies, such as precision farming, monitoring of livestock, smart greenhouse, and monitoring of fish farms, are expected to be instrumental in increasing the speed of farming processes.

Reduction in the wastage of agricultural resources and manpower

Due to working conditions and pay, the farm owners are facing a severe labor shortage, resulting in the wastage of several crops and agricultural land. Erratic weather patterns and insufficient knowledge often contribute to crop losses. In the form of smart plantation management systems, this has resulted in more farms finding alternative solutions.

Restraints

High cost and Lack of Consumer Awareness concerning smart plantation management systems impeding the market of Smart Plantation Management System

The high capital investment and lack of awareness in the adoption of smart plantation management systems is expected to hamper the growth of smart plantation management systems market.

Smart Plantation Management System Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Global Smart Plantation Management System are Robert Bosch, Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab Co., Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies,, WaterBit, Phytech, Tevatronics, Rivulis, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hidrosoph, AquaSpy, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Smart Plantation Management System market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Smart Plantation Management System market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Smart Plantation Management System market based on the Type, Crop type, and Component.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Smart Plantation Management System Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Irrigation systems

Plant growth monitoring systems

Harvesting systems

By Crop Type

Coffee

Oilseeds

Sugarcane

Cotton

Fruits

Others (cocoa, coconuts, areca nuts, and tea)

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

