Smart Pills Market Forecast to 2028 – CapsoVision, Given Imaging, Proteus Digital Health, Medtronic, Fujifilm

There is tremendous increase in the use of smart pills in healthcare with wide range of applications such as capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring and drug delivery. Also known as smart medicines, smart pills are ingestible capsules embedded with miniaturized micro-electronics. These pills primarily monitor the compliance of a patient to a prescribed drug regimen. Therefore, patient monitoring has become has become one of the major areas of application in this market. Smart pills are also use for various disease indications such as gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

Growth of the market for smart pills is ruled by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery system and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, healthcare providers are now becoming aware about the use of smart pills for patient monitoring, which further supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart pills and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Medtronic, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Lucid Group Limited, SYNECTICS MEDICAL LTD, Gelesis, and others.

The global smart pills market is segmented on the basis of application, disease indication, and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. Capsule endoscopy is further segmented into small bowel capsule endoscopy, colon capsule endoscopy, controllable capsule endoscopy, storable capsule endoscopy and others. On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, inherited disorders and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research institutes and home healthcare.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Pills industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

