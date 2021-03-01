Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market to Upsurge Globally During 2021-2028 with Top Key Vendors – CapsoVision, Check-Cap, etectRx Inc., HQ Inc., Jinshan Science and Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV (Medimetrics), Medtronic PLC, Olympus Medical Technology, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, and Intromedic

Certain factors that are driving the Smart Pills Drug Delivery market growth include increasing preference for minimally invasive devices, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, and technological advancements.

Smart pills are the capsules that are prescribed to patients and are equipped with the electronic sensors, which send a wireless message to devices, like patches, tablets or smartphones outside the body when they are ingested.

There are about 1.6 million Americans that are found to have inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). This includes about 780,000 people with Crohns disease and another 907,000 people with ulcerative colitis. Researchers have estimated that there are 6 to 15 new cases of Crohns disease that are diagnosed per 100,000 people, each year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is anticipated to fuel the market, over the forecast period. There is also vast research being conducted, for instance, the US researchers have developed an ingestible capsule that can be controlled wirelessly, to deliver drugs.

The scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Womens Hospital developed a capsule that can be customized to deliver drugs and can sense environmental conditions. 3-D printing technology is being used to manufacture these capsules, which could be used to treat various diseases. These smart capsules could also be designed to sense infections, allergic reactions, or other events, and then release a drug in response.

Key Players Global Smart Pills Drug Delivery Industry:-

CapsoVision, Check-Cap, etectRx Inc., HQ Inc., Jinshan Science and Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV (Medimetrics), Medtronic PLC, Olympus Medical Technology, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, and Intromedic

Smart Pills Drug Delivery market by Type:

Capsule Endoscopy

Patient Monitoring

Drug and Delivery Systems

This report on Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis. Generally, research includes information about manufacturers, vendors, products, consumers, research papers and more. The analysis part mostly includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of markets like business models, market forecasts, market segmentations and other aspects that help in analysis.

Highlighted key points of this Smart Pills Drug Delivery market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market.

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s Five model have been used for analyzing the Smart Pills Drug Delivery market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

