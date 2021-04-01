Smart Packaging Market Growth Opportunity & Analysis- 2022 | Key Segments, Benefits & Top Leading Players

According to the recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global smart packaging market size is estimated to reach $37,797 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022. Europe constitutes around 33.6% share in the global smart packaging market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period, registering a notable CAGR of 6.9%.

Changes in lifestyle patterns due to rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies and growth in consumption of beauty products with advancement in technology drive the growth of the smart packaging market. In addition, the untapped geographical regions offer potential opportunities for the smart packaging market with the growth in hygiene concerns among consumers in these regions. However, high cost of active and intelligent packaging system is expected to hamper the global smart packaging market growth.

Key Market Players

3M

TempTime Corporation

PakSense

American Thermal Instruments

Avery Dennison Corp.

R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company

BASF SE

International Paper

Stora Enso

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Smart Packaging Key Market Segments:

By Type

Active Packaging Gas Scavengers Corrosion Control Packaging Moisture Control Packaging Others

Intelligent Packaging Time Temperature Indicator Thermochromic Inks Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By End-User

Food & beverage

Personal care

Automotive

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

