Smart Offices Market 2020 With Covid-19 Impact. | ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Smart Offices Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Smart Offices Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Smart offices are expected to witness significant adoption of smart lights & security systems during the forecast period, owing to increasing concerns regarding retrofit and automation of corporate buildings and smart city initiatives taken by the government of different regions. However, lack of skilled labor and high security risk are some major factors, which are expected to restrain growth of the market during the forecast period. Requirements of proper knowledge and high expertise for implementation and maintenance of smart office devices are also hampering growth of the smart office market.

Market Dynamics

The global smart office market growth is attributed to rise in demand for construction industry, which is expected to increase number of building infrastructure in an innovative and cost effective way, in turn creating opportunities for the smart office solution providers. According to CMI analysis Asia Pacific commercial construction market was valued at US$ 1,341 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 2,489 billion by 2021. Moreover, various smart structure initiatives by government are expected to create lucrative opportunities for vendor in the global market. For instance, Malaysian government implemented a Green Project, which is expected to propel demand for smart infrastructure, in turn driving growth of the smart office market. The project will focuses on the enabling policy environment by providing better support to maximum adoption and implementation of the National Sustainable Consumption and Production Blueprint.

Global Smart Office Market – Insights

A smart office is an advanced workplace where technology aids employees to work faster, better, and smarter. Smart offices are enabled with modern technological equipment’s such as beacons, sensors, and mobile apps, which help employees to perform the tasks in efficient and faster manner. This allows employees to dedicate their time for strategizing and business planning. Smart office majorly focuses on understanding and gaining insights of the problems and challenges faced by employees and designing a solution, which will aid in providing better environment at workplace. Rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) with implementation of IoT sensors and IoT devices, along with cloud computing services and analytics is the major factor boosting growth of the market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global smart office market during the forecast period, owing to promotion of clean environment in the buildings and power management and conservation.

Smart Offices Market Keyplayers: ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Miracle Group Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Sensorsuite Inc., United Technologies Corporation, and others.

Smart Offices Market Taxonomy

Global Smart Office Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Smart Office Market, By Product Type:

Smart Light

Security Systems

Energy Management Systems

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

Global Smart Office Market, By Office Type:

Retrofit Office

New Construction Office

