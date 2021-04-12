Smart Office Market Research Report Contains Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain, Analysis and Forecast to 2020-2027

Smart Office Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Office market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global smart office market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.24% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Emergence of cloud based environment of IoT platform and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

A smart office is a workplace where technology allows people to work differently, quicker and more intelligently. These workplaces have sensors, automated systems, and advanced communication infrastructure so the work can be done easier and faster. Smart offices are very beneficial as they have the ability to enhance the productivity, better office schedule management, better cost control, and helps in developing a smart brand. Some of the common smart offices products are smart lighting, security system, heating, and energy management system.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for safety and security system in workplace will drive market growth

Favourable government regulation is another factor uplifting the growth of the market

The need to control energy consumption effectively also acts as a market driver

Growing prevalence for automation and real time analytics will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will hamper the market growth

Problem associated with upgrading present system will also hinder the market growth

Rising security concern is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Smart Office Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Technology

Wireless Technology Wi-Fi Enocean Zigbee Bluetooth/Ble Others

Wired Technology Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) Power Line Communication (PLC) Power Over Ethernet (POE) KNX Lonworks Building Automation & Control Network (BACNet)



By Product

Smart Lighting Smart Lighting Smart Bulbs Controls Led Drivers and Ballasts Sensors Switches Relay Units Gateways Fixtures Security System Access Controls Electronic Locks Card-Based Systems/Card-Based Readers Biometric Systems/Biometric Readers Surveillance Cameras/Video Surveillance Fire and Safety Controls Energy Management System In-House Displays Smart Thermostats Load Control Switches Smart Plugs Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control System Sensors Other Sensors Flow Sensors Pressure Sensors Occupancy Sensors Humidity Sensors Temperature Sensors Control Valves Heating & Cooling Coils Dampers Actuators Pumps & Fans Smart Vents VAV & FCU Controllers Audio–Video Conferencing Systems Audio, Volume, & Multi-Media Room Controls Video Conferencing Systems Touch Screens & Keypads



By Software & Services

Software

Services Advisory & Consulting Services Installation & Support Services Managed Services



By Office Type

Retrofit Offices

New Construction Offices

Smart Office Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Office Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Office Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart office market are Siemens; Schneider Electric; Johnson Controls.; Honeywell International Inc; ABB; Cisco India Ltd.; United Technologies Corporation; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; Crestron Electronics, Inc.; Signify Holding.; SensorSuite Inc.; Enlighted, Inc; Komstadt Systems Limited; Tata Teleservices Ltd.; Coor Service Management; Senion AB; König + Neurath AG; Smart Technologies; Avada; among others.

The Smart Office Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Office Market

Categorization of the Smart Office Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Office Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Office Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

