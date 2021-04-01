Smart Nanomaterials Market 2021 with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

Rapid technological advancements in nanotechnology is a major factor fueling growth of the global smart nanomaterials.

The smart nanomaterials market is projected to reach a market size of USD 8.91 Billion by 2027, and register substantially high revenue growth in the initial phase of the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption and use of nanomaterials across industries, especially the pharmaceuticals industry and healthcare sector, is supporting industry growth, resulting in development and introduction of new and more efficient products, more advanced materials for diagnosing diseases, and is also resulting in further research and development of more advanced nanomaterials.

In addition, increasing governments support and funding is various countries towards R&D and introduction of more efficient nanomaterials and technologies is expected to result in increasing market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In April 2020, Promethean Particles announced initiation of research on the anti-viral effects of its exclusive copper nanoparticles for the purpose of use in fabrics and PPE in healthcare sector.

In April 2019, Daimler AG purchased a minority stake in Sila Nanotechnologies. This investment helped the investor to expand its research for development of next generation lithium-ion batteries.

North America accounted for largest revenue share of 32.4% in the smart nanomaterials market in 2019, with the US and Canada being the highest revenue contributors to growth of the market in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Nano Products Company Ltd., Akzo Nobel, BASF AG, Bayer AG, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Almatis GmbH, Quantum Dot Corp., JM Material Technology, Inc., and Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart nanomaterials market based on types, applications, end-user, and regions as follows:

Types Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027) Carbon-Based Metal-Based Polymeric Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027) Display Technology Drug Delivery Coating and nanofilms Monitoring and Biosensing Water Treatment

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027) Pharmaceuticals Transportation Electronics Construction Environment Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Smart Nanomaterials market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Smart Nanomaterials industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Smart Nanomaterials market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

