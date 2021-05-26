Smart Motorcycle Helmet Market | How Top Companies are Strengthening Its Business during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Smart Motorcycle Helmet Market Outlook – 2027

The primary role of the motorcycle helmet is to provide safety to the rider. Now-a-days, the motorcycle helmet market is improvising and has taken a new step toward making smart motorcycle helmets. These helmets refer to the intelligent helmets, which are equipped with the technology as well as a better material to secure the rider during accidents. It is safer to ride two-wheeler by merging technology and novel material into the helmet. The smart helmets manufacturers are shifting toward using new and innovative outer as well as inner material.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5303

The new form of outer material, which are being used include carbon fiber and polycarbonate. Carbon fiber materials are used because of its high strength-to-weight ratio. Polycarbonate finds wide application in smart motorcycle helmets owing to its high mouldability without compromising strength. Styrofoam and Koroyd are the materials, which are implanted at the inner shell of the helmet. Koroyd is a new form of material and gains huge traction amongst helmet manufacturers owing to its high durability.

Request for Customization of This Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5303

Smart motorcycle helmets are available at plethora of sales channels. Retail stores are a prominent platform to offer these helmets. However, online sales channels are gaining huge traction for the sales of smart motorcycle helmets. Smart helmet manufacturers around the world are offering different size of helmets according to the need of the consumers. Smart motorcycle helmets are categorized in three parts—small, medium, and large. Smart helmets are equipped with different tech features such as glass display of GPS, speedometer display, Bluetooth connectivity for smart phones, Bluetooth speakers, mic, and camera. Smart motorcycle helmets are of two types, full face helmet and half helmet.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5303

Increase in safety concern among the people boosts the demand for smart motorbike helmet. People are prefer using smart motorcycle helmets as new materials are being used to make these helmets. Also, these helmets are light weight as compared to old generation helmets. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding these helmets in the developing countries possess major challenge to the smart motorcycle helmet market.

The smart motorcycle helmet market is segmented based on its product type, material type, size, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, it is classified into full face helmet and half face helmet. Based on material, it is bifurcated into carbon fiber and polycarbonate. Based on size, it is categorized into small, medium, and large. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into retail store, supermarket, and online sale channel. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is one of the largest consumers base for the smart motorcycle helmets owing to the personnel safety concerns among the users followed by the Europe, which is also having good market share due to stringent government rules and regulations. Asia-Pacific is expected to become fastest growing and emerging region for the smart motorcycle helmets in the upcoming years.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5303

The major key players profiled in the smart motorcycle helmet market include JARVISH Inc., Nand Logic Corp., 360fly Inc., FUSAR Technologies Inc., DAQRI LLC., Life BEAM Technologies, Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd., Sena Technologies Ltd, BABAALI, Jager HelmX Smart Helmets, LIVALL Tech Co. Ltd., LUMOS HELMET, and Nexsys Controls Pvt. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations, and dynamics through 2021-2027, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

It provides a deep analysis of drivers and restraints on the market growth

It offers an in-depth analysis of segmentation of stick and packaging within the market.

Key players of the stick packaging are listed.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help understand the behavior of the market.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart motorcycle helmet market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key market segments

By Product Type

Full Face Helmet

Half Helmet

By Material

Carbon Fiber

Polycarbonate

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Online Sales channels

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com