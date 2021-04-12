Smart Mirror Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2020 -2027

Smart Mirror Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Mirror market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The smart mirror is also known as virtual mirror. The smart is the mirror embedded with electronic and smart technologies such as IoT, augmented reality, high quality electronic displays and many others technology. Additionally, smart mirror can control using smart phones, computers or tablets. Smart mirror most used in automotive industry and in retail shop to give better comfort to the users. Many luxury retail shops used smart mirror to offers virtual dressing room to the customers. The smart mirror has wide application in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, retail and marketing, consumer and others.

Global smart mirror market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Smart Mirror Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global smart mirror market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, technology, type, functionality, augmented reality feature and application.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. In 2018, hardware is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, Séura was awarded as ‘Best Smart Home Product of 2018’ by Electronic House for recognizing the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home. The award made company more popular in smart mirror market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into smart material and embedded technologies. In 2018, smart material is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In July 2018, Toyota gave award named as value analysis award to Ficosa Internacional SA. The award recognizes the company’s capacity to optimize the function/cost ratio.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into exterior mirrors and interior mirrors. In 2018, interior market is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) gave $98.3 million contract to the Gentex Corp for laser eye protection. The contract makes a good opportunity for the company to get more contracts for the same.

On the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into connected and non-connected. In 2018, non-connected market is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2018, the gentex has launched new rear vision technologies, automotive biometrics and vehicle connectivity features at the consumer electronics show. The launch increased the company’s product portfolio.

On the basis of augmented reality feature, the market is segmented into AR smart mirror and non-AR smart mirror. In 2018, AR smart mirror market is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, Magna International Inc acquired OLSA S.p.a to supplies automakers with lighting products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, retail and marketing consumer, others. In 2018, automotive is likely to dominate market shares and estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September, Magna International Inc acquired BÖCO Böddecker & Co. GmbH & Co. KG to get knowledge about innovative closure systems for automobiles.



Smart Mirror Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Mirror Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Mirror Market Includes:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC., Séura, Murakami Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, S.L., Mirrocool, Memomi, PERSEUS MIRRORS, actiMirror, GLANCE DISPLAYS, On The Wall, Inc, ad notam AG, DENSION LTD, Embrace, Gentex Corporation, and MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

Recent developments:

In April 2016, Magna International Inc acquired BÖCO Telemotive AG. to provide automotive electronics engineering services.

In October 2015, Magna International Inc acquired Stadco Ltd.AG. to provide independent Tier 1 Body-In-White.

In February 2015, Magna International Inc acquired Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions – Business to get into display and electronic components market.

