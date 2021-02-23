Smart Mining Market Size, Analysis & Future Growth Prospects- 2027 | by Type, Category and Global Industry Insights

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Mining Market by Type and Category: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global smart mining market size is expected to reach $24,047.6 million in 2027, from $9,256.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 37.0% of the global smart mining market share.

Smart mining is a process that uses information, autonomy, and technology to obtain enhanced safety, reduce operational costs, and gain better productivity for a mine site. Mining corporations emphasize on enhancing productivity by providing state-of-the-art software & solutions. It also comprises remote-controlled robotic equipment for mineral & metal extraction, which is stated as telerobotic mining, and decreases the danger for miners.

Smart mining components and equipment find their application in both underground mining and surface mining, also known as open pit or open cast mining, operations. Although the integration of smart mining in underground mining has improved the working conditions on site as well as increased the productivities of underground mines.

Key Segments

The global smart mining market is divided on the basis of type, category, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into underground mining and surface or open-pit mining.

By category, the market is classified into automated equipment and components. The automated equipment includes excavators, load haul dump, drillers & breakers, robotic trucks, and other automated equipment.

By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software & solution, and services. The hardware component encompasses sensors, RFID tags, intelligent systems, and others.

By software & solution, it is segmented into logistics software, data & operation management software, safety & security systems, connectivity solutions, analytics solutions, remote management solutions, and asset management solutions.

By services, it is divided into support & maintenance (engineering services), system integration (deployment services), and consulting services.

By Region

The global smart mining market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Germany, the UK, Sweden, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Competition Analysis

The key smart mining market players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sandvik AG, and Trimble Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global smart mining market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the global market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Global smart mining market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global smart mining market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

