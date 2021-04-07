Smart Mining Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Cisco Systems Inc., Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Mining Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Mining investments from 2021 till 2025.

Smart Mining market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Smart Mining market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Cisco Systems Inc., Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global), Symboticware Inc., ABB Ltd, Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Atlas Copco, Outotec OYJ

Industry News And Developments:

– June 2019 – Cisco introduced a new networking technology purpose-built to withstand the rigors of the harshest of environments, while providing IT and OT teams with intent-based networking capabilities to scale and accelerate IoT projects.

– June 2019 – AppDynamics, a Cisco company working in application intelligence, announced the AppDynamics Integration Partner Program, a new partnership program that simplifies the rapidly expanding technology ecosystem for enterprises, through strategic collaboration with leading technology companies.

Scope of the Report

– Numerous mining operations have begun to partner with technology companies to invent creative solutions for deploying wireless networks underground. Along the way, they are keeping better track of employees and equipment, increasing safety, improving maintenance, and boosting efficiencies.

– From an application on a mobile device, supervisors at mine sites can receive the alerts via email, SMS, or in-app notifications. This helps the supervisors to react to critical problems that are occurring in real-time and help in the maximization of productivity.

– Furthermore, advanced data analytics are being applied to the raw data to create visualizations, insights, and recommendations. This information is then delivered to mine managers and employees in real-time on their mobile devices.

Key Market Trends

System Integration is Expected to have Significant Share

– In December 2018, ABB expanded its ABB AbilityTM system 800xA power control library (formerly MIDAS library) software, to integrate more options, in order to communicate with and control electrical devices throughout the power infrastructure, for mining and mineral processing operations. It helps in integrating the PLC connect functionality, to extend power automation beyond IEC 61850 devices and infrastructure.

North America to Hold Major Share

– The discovery of shale formations, coupled with the global dependency on oil and gas resources, has created an unprecedented pace in the development of mining activities, especially in the oil and gas sector.

– Some of the prominent players operating across the region, are focusing on providing real-time analysis with the evolution of the Internet. For instance, Cisco connected mining helps to gain real-time visibility into each step of the mining and production process, accurately monitor output, equipment, worker location, and security.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Smart Mining Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

