Smart Manufacturing Market Size Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2027

Smart manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 11.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising emphasis on industrial automation in manufacturing processes is an essential factor driving the smart manufacturing market.

Smart manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 11.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising emphasis on industrial automation in manufacturing processes is an essential factor driving the smart manufacturing market.

Growing adoption of industry is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising government involvement in supporting industrial automation, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances, rising complexities in supply chains, increasing demand for software systems that reduce time and cost, increased adoption of automated machinery in a number of manufacturing industries, rising amount of government investments currently taking place in support of smart manufacturing, rising popularity of enhanced factory technologies in MEA, increased labor cost in North America and Rise in SMEs and their growing demand for automation in Europe and Asia Pacific are the major factors among others boosting the smart manufacturing market. Moreover, increased adoption of IoT and cloud platforms, rising integration of different solutions to provide improved performance and rapid industrial growth in emerging economies will further create new opportunities for smart manufacturing market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increased investments and costs involved in implementing smart manufacturing solutions, rising lack of standardization among equipment manufacturers and in connectivity protocols, rising constant need for software upgrades and rising low adoption of technologies due to technical issues are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising threats related to cybersecurity, rising complexity in implementation of smart manufacturing technology systems and lack of awareness about benefits of adopting information and enabling technologies will further challenge the smart manufacturing market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Smart Manufacturing Market Scope and Segmentation:

Smart manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, technology and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the smart manufacturing market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on technology, the smart manufacturing market is segmented into machine execution systems, programmable logic controller, enterprise resource planning, SCADA, discrete control systems, human machine interface, machine vision, 3D printing, product lifecycle management and plant asset management.

The smart manufacturing market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into automotive, aerospace and defense, chemicals and materials, healthcare, industrial equipment, electronics, food and agriculture, oil and gas and others.

Smart Manufacturing Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Manufacturing Market Includes:

The major players covered in smart manufacturing market report are 3D Systems Inc., ABB, Cisco, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Google, Intel Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, NVIDIA Corporation, PTC, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Universal Robots, Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Robert Bosch GmbH among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Smart Manufacturing Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Manufacturing Market

Categorization of the Smart Manufacturing Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Manufacturing Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Manufacturing Market players

