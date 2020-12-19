Smart Manufacturing Market Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association

“Global Smart Manufacturing Market Report” the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, COVID-19 impacts and supports with tables and figures.

The smart manufacturing market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 171.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 417.07 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise can be attributed due to the acceptance of automated machinery in manufacturing and a number of industries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart manufacturing market are 3D Systems Inc., ABB, Cisco, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Google, Intel Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, NVIDIA Corporation, PTC, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Universal Robots, Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Global Smart Manufacturing Market, By Information Technology (Human Machine Interface, Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence, Plant Asset Management, Manufacturing Execution System, Warehouse Management System, Industrial Communications), Enabling Technology (Industrial 3D Printing, Collaborative Robots, Industrial IoT, AI in Manufacturing, Machine Condition Monitoring, Industrial Machine Vision, Industrial Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, Automated Guided Vehicle), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Regional Analysis for Global Smart Manufacturing Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Historical Years 2015-2020 Forecast Years 2020-2027 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2024 XX Million CAGR 2020-2027 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

