Smart Machines In Enterprise And Industrial IoT Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Manufacturers –ABB Ltd., Apple Inc., Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems, Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems, Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

The Smart Machines In Enterprise And Industrial IoT market outlook looks extremely promising is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Machines In Enterprise And Industrial IoT Market: ABB Ltd., Apple Inc., Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems, Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems, Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, KUKA AG, LG Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Narrative Science Inc., NVida Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., SparkCognition Inc.

This report also evaluates the Hardware, Embedded Software, and Related Services for Smart Machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Banking, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Security, Transportation and Logistics with forecasts from 2021 through 2028

Select Research Findings

The global smart machine market will reach $29.9 billion by 2027

Asia-Pacific will lead the smart machines market, research $11.6 billion by 2027

Cognitive technologies in the North American market will reach $1.43 billion by 2027

Autonomous robots will reach $9.5 billion globally by 2027, growing a CAGR of 18.9%

Neurocomputing solutions for smart machines will reach $1.8 billion globally by 2027

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously. Along with AI, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics. Smart machines will also benefit significantly from advancements in the convergence of AI and IoT, also known as the artificial intelligence of things.

