Smart Lock Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2027

The smart lock market is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 13.46% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart lock market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Implementation of complex technologies to introduce innovative locking and unlocking mechanisms, rise of IoT, growing demand of services and growing adoption of smart and connected devices are the driving factors for the growth of global smart lock market. High initial cost of device and concerns about privacy invasion are the restraining factors for the growth of global smart lock market.

Growing popularity of smart homes and large investments in research & development by market players are the opportunities for the growth of global smart lock market in the above mentioned period. Lack of awareness and outlook of consumers related to power failure or hacking are the challenges faced by global smart lock market.

This smart lock market provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on smart lock market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Smart Lock Market Scope and Segmentation:

The smart lock market is segmented on the basis of type, communication protocol and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the smart lock market has been segmented as deadbolt, lever handles, padlock and others.

On the basis of communication protocol, the smart lock market has been segmented as bluetooth, wi-fi and others. Others have been further segmented into Z-wave, ZigBee, thread and NFC.

Smart lock market has also been segmented on the basis of application into commercial, residential, industrial, government institution and others. Commercial has been further segmented into retail stores and malls, hospitality, corporate and healthcare. Residential has been further segmented into condominium and individual houses. Industrial has been further segmented into oil & gas, manufacturing, energy & power, transportation & logistics and others.

Smart Lock Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Lock Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Smart Lock Market Includes:

The major players covered in the smart lock market report are ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion plc, dorma+kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Inc., Cansec Systems Ltd., GANTNER Electronic GmbH, Master Lock Company LLC, MIWA Lock Co., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SentriLock, LLC, Avent Security, ADEL Group, Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., Gate, Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co., Ltd., Anviz Global, Poly-Control International ApS, August Home (US), CANDY HOUSE, Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Amadas Inc. and LockState among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In January 2020, August has launched its new WI-FI enabled smart lock, which is much smaller in volume and slimmer than its predecessor but comes at a similar price. It can be easily attached to the back of the door without changing the design of the front part of the door as in the case with other smart locks. It retains almost all the features as its predecessor named as Smart Lock Pro.

The Smart Lock Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Lock Market

Categorization of the Smart Lock Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Lock Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Lock Market players

