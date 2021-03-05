Smart Lighting Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2019-2027

Smart lighting is a type of lighting technology that is designed for energy efficiency. It has automated controls that controls the lighting and makes adjustments based on different conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability etc. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy saving, thereby increasing the demand for energy-efficient technology, is fueling the market for the smart lighting.

Development of IoT technology and increase in the demand for the intelligent solutions for street lighting systems are the major drivers for the growth of the market in coming years. One of the major trend is the development of smart cities which is gaining traction and will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The “Indian Smart Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart lighting industry with a focus on the Indian market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of Indian smart lighting market with detailed market segmentation by lighting types, application, and connectivity technology. The Indian smart lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Indian smart lighting market based on lighting types, application and connectivity technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart lighting market in India. The report covers analysis and forecast of India along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the country.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for India after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in this country.

Also, key smart lighting market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International PLC, Lutron Electronics Company Inc., Legrand SA, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Wipro Lighting, Schneider Electric and Hubbell India.

