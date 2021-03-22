Smart Labels Market Set for Rapid Growth at 16.6% CAGR by Top Players | Impacts of COVID-19
The dynamic display label segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced display of the detailed attributes of the product.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart Labels Market by Product Type, End-user Industry, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart labels market was valued at $5,428 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $13,671 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023.
The global smart labels market growth is driven by its ability to provide customers with detailed information about products using digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for smart labels is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product. Moreover, rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns contributes to the significant rise in the demand for global smart labels market.
Request Sample Report with Industry Insights of “Smart Labels Market” @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2388
Leading Players:
The key players operating in the global smart labels market include CCL Industries Inc., Thinfilm Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, Alien Technology Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies, and Graphic Label, Inc.
Key Findings of the Smart Labels Market:
- The global smart labels market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, thereby expanding the opportunities.
- The dynamic display labels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other product types.
- North America is expected to be the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, accounting for $1,690 million, and is estimated to reach $4,214 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%.
In the end, Smart Labels industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Have any Query? Speak to Analysts @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2388
About Us-
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Contact Us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1–800–792–5285, +1–503–446–1141
International: +1–503–894–6022
UK: +44–845–528–1300
Hong Kong: +852–301–84916
India (Pune): +91–20–4457346060
Fax: +1–855–550–5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com