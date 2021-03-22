Smart Labels Market Set for Rapid Growth at 16.6% CAGR by Top Players | Impacts of COVID-19

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart Labels Market by Product Type, End-user Industry, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global smart labels market was valued at $5,428 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $13,671 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The global smart labels market growth is driven by its ability to provide customers with detailed information about products using digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for smart labels is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product. Moreover, rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns contributes to the significant rise in the demand for global smart labels market.

Leading Players:

The key players operating in the global smart labels market include CCL Industries Inc., Thinfilm Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, Alien Technology Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies, and Graphic Label, Inc.